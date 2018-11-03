Ariana Grande Reportedly Left Pete Davidson Because He’s An ‘Attention-Seeking A**hole’ Per ‘Radar Online’

The Pete-Ariana saga post-split is getting ugly, as Davidson made a joke about his proposal to Ariana on a promo for this week’s Saturday Night Live. Ariana responded to the underhanded comments on Twitter, saying, “For somebody who claims to hate relevancy [you] sure love clinging to it huh.” And now, a source has revealed to Radar Online that Grande had left Pete for many reasons, including that he’s allegedly used her for career gain.

“Ariana is straight up tired of Pete talking s**t. She left him because he is arrogant, self-centered, selfish and an attention-seeking a**h**e. Everything he is doing right now just confirms to her that she made the right choice.”

But Pete’s comments on SNL were not the first ones he ever made that upset Ariana’s fans, according to Cosmopolitan. For example, before the breakup, he made a joke about her birth control that many found to be distasteful.

“Last night I switched her birth control with Tic Tacs. I believe in us and all, but I just want to make sure that she can’t go anywhere.”

Fortunately, it was just a joke, and Ariana doesn’t have to worry about being pressured into not going “anywhere.” Soon after Pete made the remarks, Twitter responded angrily with many fans saying that the joke was not funny, with one person saying “we should all be scared for @ArianaGrande.”

But all of this is arguably fairly predictable, considering the history of Pete Davidson’s jokes about Ariana. Of course, hindsight is 20/20, but many fans likely remember that Ariana had to defend Pete’s prior jokes about the Manchester bombings, detailed The Cut. The joke was made before the two were engaged, but it still left fans reeling.

“Davidson delivered a line that suggested the incident made Grande realize how famous she was because ‘Britney Spears didn’t have a terrorist attack at her concert.'”

In response, Grande said the following on Twitter.

“this has been v tough & conflicting on my heart. he uses comedy to help ppl feel better ab how f-ed up things in this world are. we all deal w trauma differently. I of course didn’t find it funny. it was months ago & his intention wasn’t/ is never malicious but it was unfortunate.”

The entire relationship from beginning to end was under close scrutiny, considering Ariana’s star-status. So it’s not surprising that there were rumors that surfaced about what really happened. One rumor alleged that Pete sent nude photos of he and Ariana to Mac Miller shortly before his death. However, Davidson has firmly denied those claims, and sources expressed that he was hoping that the two would eventually get back together. But from the looks of things, a reunion seems unlikely, unless there’s a huge change of heart.