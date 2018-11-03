Buckcherry Debuts New Single, Covering Nine Inch Nails Song, ‘Head Like A Hole’

Buckcherry made an unpredictable decision to cover Nine Inch Nails for the lead-single off their upcoming album.

It’s a bold move to cover Nine Inch Nails, for any musician, but to use a Nine Inch Nails song as a lead-single hasn’t been seen from a major artist since Johnny Cash released “Hurt” in 2003. That cover was met with much critical acclaim and praise from fans alike.

Now it appears the rock band Buckcherry are trying their hand at digging through Trent Reznor’s back-catalog and covering his 1989 hit, “Head Like A Hole.”

According to Billboard, Buckcherry just released this new track as a single for their upcoming album, which has a title that is yet to be revealed. The album is expected sometime in the first half of 2019. Single Joshua Todd posted his appreciation to Spotify for including it in a compilation, seeming genuinely excited for the cover tune.

He also spoke with reporters about how the band’s cover of “Head Like A Hole” came to be in the first place, citing a personal connection with the song and its lyrics. Todd also gave his own interpretation of “Head Like A Hole,” describing what the song means to him.

“We jammed it out the first time and it was like, boom, automatically sounded right as if we’d written it, which is what we always want to achieve when we do a cover. It’s hard for me to sing cover songs if I don’t really believe in the lyrics or it feels weird as far as where it sits in my range. But this is such a great song, and I love the lyrics. It means a lot to me. To me it’s about being a slave to money and doing anything for it and greed and all that stuff. That’s how I look at it at least.”

Buckcherry released their self-titled debut album in 1999 and spawned a number of hits in the 2000s, but none quite so famous as their hit, “Crazy B****.”

Our version of "Head Like A Hole" by Nine Inch Nails is out now! Listen here: https://t.co/hZKwr61qHW pic.twitter.com/nCIkr73W4J — Buckcherry (@Buckcherry) November 2, 2018

“Head Like A Hole” was Nine Inch Nails’ breakout single from their debut album, Pretty Hate Machine. To date it remains one of Nine Inch Nails’ biggest hits, alongside “Closer” from The Downward Spiral in 1994, and “The Hand That Feeds,” from With Teeth in 2005.

Trent Reznor, now half of the Nine Inch Nails’ driving creative force, is often candid about other musicians, taking Kanye West to task for Ye earlier this year. Reznor has not yet issued a statement regarding his feelings toward Buckcherry’s version of “Head Like A Hole.”