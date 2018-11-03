‘B&B’ Recap For Friday, November 2: Pam Breaks Engagement, Steffy Asked For A Date

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, November 1 states that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) stopped by Eric (John McCook) and Quinn’s (Rena Sofer) house. A short while later, Katie (Heather Tom), Thorne (Ingo Rademacher), and Donna (Jennifer Gareis) also showed up for a casual dinner at the Forrester mansion.

According to Soap Central, Donna handed Quinn a gift from the three of them, and Quinn smiled and accepted. The conversation turned to the Intimates line, and how the line was doing in Australia. Seeing Ridge and Quinn sitting next to each other, Brooke suddenly flashed to seeing them kissing while Down Under. Later the talk turned to Bill. Katie and Brooke are both relieved that he was released from hospital. Ridge felt that he still hated Spencer. They welcome Donna back, and also talked about Pam who was now engaged to be married.

Quinn took a call from Wyatt (Darin Brooks) who told her that Steffy had made some changes. Quinn took the opportunity to leave the house because she felt like an outsider.

At Forrester Creations, Steffy was proud of her team as everyone scurried about in preparation for the coming fashion show. As she talked to her team, a handsome man approached and hugged her. She introduced him as Leo (Sam Myerson), a top buyer. Leo said that he was excited about Intimates and was looking forward to working with her again.

Steffy gives Leo, a long-time buyer at Forrester, a sneak peek at the Intimates collection. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/0qODxYex0F pic.twitter.com/3DSL93w4Pi — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 2, 2018

In the meantime, Pam and Charlie Webber (Dick Christie) discussed their upcoming wedding. She felt that Quinn had ruined the entire wedding for her. Not only that, but all the negativity had brought up old feelings and she was afraid of being hurt again. Later, Charlie assured her that he didn’t want to pressure her into marriage. He said he would wait for her. Pam took off her engagement ring, gave it back to him, and they hugged.

Alone with Steffy, Leo looked at some photos of her daughter. He said that now that Liam (Scott Clifton) was married to Hope (Annika Noelle), he wanted to know if she would have dinner with him. Although she was flattered, she turned him down. She told the hunk that she was not ready to date.

Wyatt and Sally (Courtney Hope), who had heard the entire conversation, later questioned Steffy on turning down the handsome buyer. Steffy said that she didn’t need anyone to fulfill her and that she was still processing her breakup with Liam. She also liked the fact that she did not have to answer to anyone.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Bill sends Justin on a new mission for information. pic.twitter.com/uYmGwFHIqZ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 2, 2018

Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) had some information for Bill. Following up on some info that Judge McMullen was often seen with a man in secret meetings at the time of the custody hearing, Justin confirmed that the mystery man’s description fitted Ridge. Bill remembered how Ridge was so sure that he would lose the custody battle. He murmured, “Forrester.”