Justin Bieber’s Couples Tattoo Is Reportedly On His Face, But No One Has Noticed It Yet, Per ‘Page Six’

Talk about devotion. Justin Bieber reportedly got a couples tattoo with Hailey Baldwin, and it’s supposedly on his face. It seems like everyone would have noticed such a bold move, but it wasn’t until the tattoo artist revealed this bit of information that anyone thought to look. According to Keith McCurdy, who also goes by “Bang Bang,” he inked Justin’s face during a couples session with Hailey. And while he didn’t want to reveal all of the details, Page Six had some theories.

“It’s really thin and delicate. And [it’s] also not a traditional couples’ tattoo. I don’t want to give away what it is until press gets a hold of it.”

The publication is hypothesizing that the tattoo is located by his eyebrows, and that it could say “Grace.” This is a good theory, considering that McCurdy did say that it included “little words.”

A face tattoo is certainly a bold move, but the entire relationship with Hailey seems to have been that way from the moment they became engaged. The couple was spotted incessantly packing on the PDA after they became engaged, and later held a surprise quickie courthouse wedding.

However, what should be a happy period has turned tumultuous, as Justin’s ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, was hospitalized following a breakdown.

Justin Bieber has a new face tattoo https://t.co/0wowF416vU pic.twitter.com/cgF5Qo4mA0 — Page Six (@PageSix) November 3, 2018

Bieber has been seen crying in public since the news was reported, including as recently as today, according to People. Meanwhile, the singer seems to be keeping a low profile and taking things easy.

“Justin seems okay. However, he doesn’t seem ready to record new music yet and keeps saying that he just wants to hang out with Hailey. Hailey actually seems more ready to work than he does. They have had a few conflicts about it. Justin likes to just hang out, watch movies and chill. Hailey has a lot of energy and projects that she wants to do.”

The difference in the couple’s desire to work may have to do with their past work history. Bieber’s been a busy guy ever since he was a young kid, while Hailey appears to be breaking out into new phases of stardom after she married Justin.

Hailey and Justin were also spotted enjoying an “unusual” Halloween, as they headed to church, detailed Cosmopolitan. Bieber sported an oversized gray shirt and khaki pants, while Hailey wore an oversized gray and pinstriped blazer with some casual black sweatpants.

Hopefully the singer is feeling better following his public breakdown, but we’ll have to wait and see.