‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Reed Returns To Genoa City As Rey Investigates Murder!

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal a big return to Genoa City. Tristan Lake Leabu will return to his role as Reed Hellstrom in the coming weeks.

According to a CBS Soaps In Depth report, Reed is Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) teenaged musician son. Leabu came on the Genoa City scene when Reed was the victim of soap opera rapid aging syndrome (SORAS), and portrayed the Newman grandchild from January of 2017 until April of 2018, following Max Page, who played the role from 2009 to 2016.

Until his 2017 return, Reed had lived with J.T. as he won custody over Victoria after authorities arrested her for murder. When MacKenzie, J.T.’s then-fiance, received a new job in Washington, D.C., Reed moved away from Genoa City and his grandpa Victor’s (Eric Braeden) heavy-handed influence. J.T. sued for custody because of Victor. Reed returned to Victoria after he ran away from J.T. and Mac.

Later, a soon-to-be-divorced J.T. returned to Genoa City, and eventually, J.T. and Victoria got together, and Reed had his family together again. Things didn’t last, though, and J.T. began abusing Victoria. Finally, during a women’s night at Victoria’s house, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) hit J.T. with a fireplace poker, and Victoria and Nikki, along with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Sharon (Sharon Case), who happened to be there too, buried the body and have worked to keep the secret ever since.

Jill pushes Nikki’s buttons today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/Gbp0TMevNQ — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 31, 2018

Unfortunately, Reed felt J.T. abandoned him, and after he drove drunk and got himself into some trouble, Victoria and Victor made the decision to send the wayward teen to boarding school.

Now, the Inquisitr’s Y&R spoilers show that Arturo (Jason Canela) unearthed an expensive watch while he repaired the broken pipe in Chancellor Park.

“It’s a Rolex, which is a very expensive watch, so finding one just lying around seems strange. It raises a lot of questions in Rey’s mind, so he decides to trust his instinct and bring it in,” Jordi Vilasuso, who portrays Rey, told Soap Opera Digest.

Because Rey is under a tight deadline with his investigation into J.T.’s disappearance, he decided to further look into the strange watch.

“It says, ‘love Mac’, and then he finds some photographs of McKenzie and J.T. together where he’s wearing the watch. Rey then goes back to where the watch was found and does some digging around. He brings back some soil samples and J.T.’s DNA is found deep in the soil,” according to Vilasuso.

Reed returns to town looking for answers about his dad’s disappearance. Plus, Rey decides he’s investigating a murder instead of a disappearance. Reed’s mom is going to be distracted.

Leabu’s return airdate is Monday, December 10.