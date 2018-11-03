Michael Chandler Sexually Assaulted Underage Girl, Video Of Attack Found On Discarded iPhone, Police Say

The judge raised Chandler's bond from $25,000 to $100,000 after he pleaded not guilty to all charges Friday morning.

Michael Joseph Chandler is charged with sexually assaulting an underage girl and taking sexual photos of several other children. He would have gotten away with it if someone had not found his phone in a parking lot in south Louisville, Kentucky. Officials have expressed their horror at his crimes and their gratitude toward the person who turned in the phone and prevented Chandler from continuing his crimes. He had no record of prior serious crimes.

Michael Chandler is 56-years-old and filmed himself sodomizing a girl who was under the age of 16. WDRB reported that Attorney General Andy Beshear stated that Chandler’s phone also contained numerous sexual photos of other children. He expressed his horror and gratitude.

“It is incredibly disturbing, and I’m glad that this individual is off the street. This is an arrest that would not have occurred unless somebody else made a report, so it is incredibly fortunate for anyone else out there that could have been harmed.”

KFVS reported that a two-week investigation took place after Chandler’s phone was turned in before they were able to trace it back to him. The alleged abuser was charged with use of a minor under 16 in a sexual performance, sodomy, and possession of matter depicting a sexual performance by a minor. When he went before the judge Friday, his bond had been set at $25,000. He pleaded not guilty to all charges, and the judge raised his bond to $100,000. He’s currently being held at Metro Corrections.

Chandler’s arrest was made by the attorney general’s cyber unit who has a record of over 150 convictions in the last two years. Beshear commented on the extent of the threat posed by people like Chandler and advised parents that they have to be vigilant of their children at all times.

“It’s definitely being discovered more often. We are out there through our cyber crimes group every single day searching for these predators. Parents need to understand that there is as big as of a threat when kids are online as when they are outside.”

Michael Chandler’s arrest report indicates that he is employed at Play It Again Sports on the Outer Loop in south Louisville. He’s scheduled to appear in court on November 13.

The most recent statistics available from the Department of Justice indicate that there were nearly 63,000 cases of child sexual abuse reported in 2012. Twenty-six percent were between 12 and 14 years of age. Thirty-four percent were younger than 9-years-old.