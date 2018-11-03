Brad Pitt Reportedly ‘Praying For Closure’ Amidst Divorce From Angelina Jolie, ‘Hollywood Life ‘ Reports

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie could be nearing a settlement in their divorce two years after the couple announced their separation. Hollywood Life reports that Pitt is “praying for closure” now that Angelina Jolie has handed over her financial information to his legal team.

“Brad is hoping his divorce from hell comes to a close ASAP,” the celebrity gossip website’s reported source said. “Brad feels like throughout this long process Angelina has worked hard at making him look bad while taking out the kids all the time and doing everything in her power to make herself look like a saint and the good guy.”

The “source” added that the actor wants their “divorce war” to be over so that they can heal and move forward.

“As the never-ending divorce inches towards being finalized, with more paperwork being recently filed, Brad is praying for closure,” they added. “He is hoping that once it is all over, Angelina will no longer have anything to hold over him.”

As The Blast reports, now that Jolie has shared her financials with her estranged husband’s team, it’s his turn to share his. According to The Blast, there’s a multimillion-dollar winery in France at the center of their divorce negotiations. Jolie and Pitt bought the establishment in 2011 for $60 million with plans to hand it down to their children.

Given that the two have six children together, the custody agreement is also a big part of their divorce proceedings.

On October 16, The Blast reported that child custody evaluations had started and would be conducted by a doctor who had been appointed by the court. The couple is currently abiding by a temporary custody agreement that will be finalized after the evaluation is complete.

The Blast also states that Jolie was previously considering a palimony lawsuit, which, if successful, would mean that she’d be entitled to get more of the money that they’d accumulated during their entire relationship instead of just what they made while they were married.

There may be some truth to Hollywood Life’s claim that Brad Pitt has been concerned that Jolie was maligning his reputation.

In August, sources told The Blast that Jolie was “out for blood” against Pitt and was disputing claims that Pitt was a good father. They also alleged that Pitt wanted to keep their child custody negotiations private and was against Jolie’s decision to go public about the intricacies of their divorce.