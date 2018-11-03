Larsa Pippen Files For Divorce From NBA Husband Scottie

Larsa and Scottie Pippen are calling it quits (again) after 21 years of marriage.

Larsa Pippen of The Real Housewives of Miami has filed for divorce from her NBA star husband Scottie Pippen after 21 years of marriage. According to People, the model and socialite turned in divorce papers to LA County Superior Court on Friday, citing irreconcilable differences. This is the second time in two years that the pair have begun divorce proceedings. The first time occurred in 2015 when Scottie filed for divorce from Larsa. This was shortly after two audio recordings of 911 calls placed by her were leaked. In the recordings Larsa is heard claiming that Scottie was verbally aggressive to her. Police were called to the Pippen residence twice due to reports of domestic disturbance.

A statement from Scottie’s lawyer stated that he had been made aware of the leaked recordings but had never been violent or threatened violence upon his wife. “Mr. Pippen is aware that some members of the press have obtained 911 recording recently made by Ms. Pippen. While these recordings speak for themselves, Ms. Pippen did not make any allegations of physical violence by Mr. Pippen,” the statement read.

However, after dust had settled the pair ended up reconciling later that year. The temporarily took divorce off the table and said that they intended to work together to get through their marital problems. That is, up until now.

There have been rumors that Larsa may be romantically involved with artist, Future, though she claims they are simply good friends.

Larsa is often in the media spotlight due to her long time friendship with Kim Kardashian. She has made numerous appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians as well as several of the show’s spinoff series. She frequently posts pictures on social media with Kardashian, and made an appearance at her wedding to Kanye West in 2014.

Scottie is most known as an NBA player who made it to the Hall of Fame. He and Michael Jordan played for the Chicago Bulls at the same time, securing the team six NBA titles during the 1990s. He was also awarded Most Valuable Player in 1994.

Larsa and Scottie have four children together, Sophia, Justin, Preston, and Scottie Jr. Pippen. The couple is not believed to have a prenup in place and Larsa intends to request spousal support from Scottie. The court will make a decision determining how their property is to be divided.

At this time neither Larsa or Scottie have commented publicly in regards to their divorce.