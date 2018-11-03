Ryan Reynolds Jokes Blake Lively Has Sex With Ghosts

Over the years, Ryan Reynolds has become a little bit of a social media troll, in the best way possible. The Canadian actor regularly makes fun of his co-stars, celebrity friends, and even his wife, Blake Lively.

On October 30, the New York Post tweeted a link to its story about a 30-year-old British woman, who claims she has slept with over 20 ghosts and is now engaged to a poltergeist, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. The woman, Amethyst Realm, said she cheated on her fiance with paranormal beings before going on to exclusively date supernatural entities. She said her current ghost lover asked her to marry him during a romantic trip to celebrate their relationship.

The New York Post also tweeted a photo of Realm, who shares a slight resemblance to actress Blake Lively. It was this resemblance that prompted Lively’s husband and Deadpool actor, Reynolds, to respond to the tweet jokingly accusing his wife of actually sleeping with ghosts.

“THIS is how I find out?” Reynolds tweeted.

The hilarious tweet garnered over 47,000 likes from Reynolds’ Twitter followers, many of which seem to also notice the resemblance.

“OMG, she really does look like Blake,” one user responded to Reynolds. Another said, “I thought this was her [Blake] too!”

This isn’t the first time Reynolds has made fun of his wife on social media. The couple regularly exchanges adorable and hilarious comments via Twitter and Instagram. Last year, on Reynolds’ birthday, Lively took to Instagram to post a photo of her husband and another Ryan, Ryan Gosling. She cropped her husband almost completely out of the photo before adding the caption, “Happy Birthday, baby.”

While promoting her new movie, A Simple Favor, with co-star Anna Kendrick, Lively joked that since Kendrick is technically the “hotter, female(r)” of her husband, it wouldn’t be cheating if she and Kendrick got together. Reynolds responded to the post.

“The most ambitious crossover event in history. I’ll miss you both. Tell my story.”

And it seems constantly joking on social media has brought the couple closer. While talking to Glamour, Lively gushed about her husband’s sense of humor while on social media.

“Everything is a completely made-up scenario. He’ll run them by me sometimes just to make me laugh. But oh, I’m so in love with him when he writes that stuff. I mean, I’m in love with him most of the time, but especially with that,” she said.