Kim Kardashian Spills Out Of Nude Bikini While Riding An Elephant In Bali

Kim Kardashian and her sisters seemingly had a great time during their recent family vacation to Bali. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars have been talking about the trip non-stop, and have continued to post photos from the getaway on social media.

According to a November 2 report by the Daily Mail, photos of Kim Kardashian stripped down to a nude-colored bikini and riding on an elephant during a recent trip to Bali have surfaced.

In the photos, Kim’s ample cleavage is seen spilling out of a tan bikini top, which showed off her tiny waist. Kardashian also donned a matching pair of bikini bottoms with a sarong tied around her waist, which showcased her flat tummy, toned abs, and lean legs.

Kardashian wears her long, dark hair parted down the middle and in loose waves that fall to her waist and looks a bit apprehensive about riding on the back of the large elephant.

A camera crew can be seen filming Kim’s wildlife adventure before she dismounted the elephant to spend some time with her only son, Saint. The trip to Bali was part of a family vacation, where Kim and her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, brought their children for some family fun. It seems safe to say that fans will eventually see the vacation in an episode of KUWTK.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian recently took some heat after she posted a video to social media in which she was heard using the R-word.

In the video, Kardashian is at a Halloween party with her friends and family in a Pamela Anderson costume, with her best friend Jonathan Cheban at her side as her Tommy Lee. However, not many people seem to know who the pair are supposed to be, and that is when she dropped the R-word.

Fans immediately began calling Kim out for her very inappropriate choice of words, and she later apologized for making the huge mistake and offending the special needs community, among others.

“I want to apologize for what I said in a recent video post that is inappropriate and insensitive to the special needs community. I try to learn from my mistakes and this is one of those times. Please know that my intention is always pure, and in this case, it was a mistake. I’m sorry,” Kardashian stated.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!