Donald Trump, Adolf Hitler’s Rise Are Strikingly Similar, Jane Fonda Says

Legendary actress and activist Jane Fonda has delivered a call-to-action for citizens to get out the vote, posing that there has never been a more urgent time to mobilize against the powers that be, than these times, in which she believes Americans are witnessing the becoming of a President and administration that haven’t been seen since Nazi Germany in the 1930’s.

“It has never been more important. Our democracy is fragile and it’s under attack. Civility is under attack. We don’t have to take it anymore. Voting is the way to stop it. Everybody has to vote and I think they will,” Fonda told Variety on Thursday, October 31.

She then expounded on where she believes the problem lies in more direct terms, asserting that the suppression of the media by the government is the first step towards fascism, before boldly stating a comparison between President Trump’s first two years, and the early years of the tyrant infamously known to his followers as the Führer.

“If you have read anything about the rise of the Third Reich and Adolf Hitler you will see the parallels,” Fonda reportedly told the publication.

Fonda made the remarks ahead of her appearance at the 2018 WMC Women’s Media Awards at Capitale in New York City. On hand at the annual women’s celebration were stars like Katie Couric, Kathleen Turner, Soledad O’Brien, Fonda’s Women’s Media Center co-founder Gloria Steinem, and California Rep. Maxine Waters, who gave a speech in acceptance of her new role as a member of the organization’s Board of Directors.

Fonda’s assessment of the way President Trump regularly vilifies the press comes one month after she told Politico that she believes the root of his animus to be a traumatic experience he must have experienced as a child. In the interview, Fonda speculated that the trauma might have been passed down from Fred Trump, stating: “I feel that I understand a little bit – this is a man who was traumatized as a child by his father, who had a mother that didn’t protect him. And the behavior is the language of the wounded.”

Within 24 hours of the WMC engagement, the President was back to waging war against the so-called “Fake News” agencies he’s deemed the “enemy of the people” – telling a reporter near the White House lawn that it is people like her and her colleagues who are responsible for the political violence the nation has seen in a month during which an anti-semitic gunman took 11 lives just days after the nation was on edge over the discovery of over a dozen pipe bombs found in packages mailed to Democratic leaders and news agencies who’ve criticized him.