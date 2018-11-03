Denise Garcia, Lonzo Ball’s Girlfriend, Shows Off Amazing Body In Skimpy Dress Just Months After Giving Birth

Denise Garcia just had a baby a couple of months ago, but you wouldn’t know it from the racy picture that Lonzo Ball’s girlfriend just posted on Instagram.

Garcia has gotten quite a bit of attention as the girlfriend of one of the NBA’s most promising young stars, with an Instagram following that has grown to more than half a million. She treated those followers to a glimpse of her post-baby body on Friday, sharing a picture of herself wearing a skimpy and very tight pink dress with pink high-heeled boots to match.

The picture was an immediate hit, getting plenty of supportive comments, including many envious of her amazing figure so soon after having her first baby.

As Denise Garcia shared in her Instagram Story, there was more to the picture than just flaunting her body. She is a brand ambassador for Glam Boss Babes, a women’s fashion line that donates a portion of every sale to needy children, and the picture showed off one of their dresses.

Garcia also shared a short video of baby Zoey, who was born on July 22.

Though Lonzo Ball himself is normally a bit shy with the media — unlike his camera-friendly dad, Lavar — he recently opened up a bit about life with a new member of the family.

“Not even basketball, on life,” Ball told ESPN. “You got to think about a whole ‘nother human being. When she was born, it kind of changed my view on everything. During the pregnancy and stuff, I knew I had a daughter coming but when she finally got here that is when it really hit me. Ever since that day, I look at life a lot differently.”

Lavar Ball also joked that having a granddaughter gave him a chance to expand his brand.

“We’re going to put her to work next month,” Lavar joked during an appearance on Good Day L.A.. “As soon Zo gets his little time with her, I’m going to get time with her. Baby Baller Brand is on the way.”

Denise Garcia has generated some attention of her own, including what appeared to be a bit of an Instagram feud with Lonzo last month. She took a bit of a dig at him in a video where she joked that her friend knew Zoey’s favorite song because she was around the baby so much, “unlike some people.” When a fan asked her to blink if that meant Lonzo was a “deadbeat dad,” Denise made a very obvious blink with both eyes. They have since made up, with Denise calling him a great dad a couple of days later at Lakers Family Day.