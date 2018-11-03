Halsey Posts Cryptic ‘Control Freak’ Tweet After Second Breakup With Rapper G-Eazy

Halsey posted a cryptic tweet on Friday night about learning to not be such a control freak. The tweet comes about a week after reports that she had broken up with rapper G-Eazy for the second time this year.

“I’ve lived too long in absolutes. A control freak who needs to know the outcome of everything,” she wrote. “I hope I can finally learn how to bow at the hand of ‘maybe’ and let life take the wheel. That is my wish for myself.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported. Halsey and G-Eazy broke up for the second time this year in October. They’d previously broken up in July and reunited in August. E! News claims that their rekindled relationship had been going well until G-Eazy, real name Gerald Earl Gillum, was seen flirting with a couple of girls after a performance at the Karma International Party in L.A. He reportedly told people at the party that he and Halsey were “on-and-off.”

The “Bad At Love” singer was at a gig in Tokyo at the time.

E! News reports that they’ve unfollowed each other on Instagram, seemingly confirming that they are no longer romantically involved with each other.

Earlier this week, Halsey also posted a tweet that seems like it could have been triggered by a breakup.

“We love to say women are ‘crazy’ instead of addressing the thing that puts them in the position to lose their composure,” she wrote.

Halsey made some interesting statements after their break-up in July as well, the Inquisitr previously reported.

“I learned recently it’s OK to be alone! Being alone is enough,” she said at a performance after the split. “The second lesson I learned is don’t sleep with your ex.”

She had previously posted a somewhat lengthy statement on her Instagram stories in which she announced that she and Gillum had decided to go their separate ways.

“I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart,” she wrote. “I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

The Daily Mail reported that they’d reunited after the MTV Video Music Awards, but it that reunion was short lived, given recent developments in their tumultuous relationship.

Furthermore, it looks like G-Eazy has moved on from the split, as TMZ reports that he was seen getting flirty with model Caroline Lowe at a recent Minnesota Timberwolves game.