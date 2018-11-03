Jamal Khashoggi’s Body Was Dissolved In Acid, According To This Turkish Official

Yasin Aktay believes it was part of a premeditated plan 'to leave no trace behind.'

A month after his murder, the body of Saudi Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi has surfaced. BBC reported that Turkish presidential adviser Yasin Aktay believes that’s because the Saudi hitmen dissolved his body in acid after they dismembered him. In fact, he believes that they dismembered him in order to make the task of dissolving his body easier.

Prior to his death inside the Istanbul consulate on October 2, Khashoggi was openly critical of Saudi rulers. Aktay stated that it’s his view that the “only logical conclusion” that can be reached when considering the reason his body was cut into pieces and the reason that his body has not yet been recovered is that it was dissolved in order “to leave no trace behind.”

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was recorded speaking to Jared Kushner, a Trump senior adviser and son-in-law, and National Security Adviser John Bolton by phone on October 9, before Saudi Arabia admitted the murder of Khashoggi. In that call, he stated that he considered Khashoggi a dangerous Islamist because he was a member of the Muslim Brotherhood, a transnational Islamist organization. The journalist’s family denies this claim and said that he had denied it himself publicly many times in the last years of his life. Saudis deny that bin Salman made the claim and that Saudi royalty were involved in any way. They have proclaimed their commitment to finding the truth about Khashoggi’s death.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan writes in op-ed: Saudi Arabia still has many questions to answer about Jamal Khashoggi’s killing https://t.co/dWZodkXoGu — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 2, 2018

Multiple claims about what happened inside the consulate on October 2 have surfaced. An Istanbul prosecutor said Wednesday that Khashoggi was strangled as soon as he entered the building and that he was later dismembered. Turkish media claim the existence of recordings that prove Khashoggi was tortured before his murder. Saudi Arabia has changed its account of that day. They first denied his disappearance and said he had in fact left the consulate alive then later admitted he was a victim of premeditated murder. Eighteen suspects have been arrested and will be tried in Saudi Arabia unless Turkey’s request for extradition is fulfilled.

Saudi Arabia is facing pressure from all sides to reveal what really happened and bring the perpetrators of Khashoggi’s murder to justice. President Trump has expressed dissatisfaction with their claims about the journalist’s death, but has stopped short of putting a stop to a U.S. arms deals with them. The visas of those involved in the crime have been revoked. Regarding additional steps that will be taken, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo highlighted the “deep and long-term relationships” between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, and expressed an intention to “make sure that those relationships remain intact.”

Meanwhile, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called the murder “odious” and said sanctions will be imposed on Saudi Arabia. U.K. Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt described the journalist’s killing as “appalling” and indicated it may present the U.K. and the U.S. with leverage in other matters involving Saudi Arabia.