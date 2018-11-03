Myla Dalbesio, Feminist Swimsuit Model, Shows Off Bikini Body In Sizzling Instagram ‘SI’ 2019 Issue Preview

The self-described 'feminist swimsuit model' Myla Dalbesio took to Instagram to serve up a sizzling preview of the swimwear she models in the 2019 'Sports Illustrated' issue.

Myla Dalbesio, who describes herself as a feminist swimsuit model, was hired to take part in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue for the third year in a row, and she offered a preview of the barely-there swimwear she models in the spread that will feature in the 2019 issue of the iconic annual magazine by posting a sample from the shoot — which took place on Australia’s Kangaroo Island — on her Instagram page Friday.

The magazine also posted advance shots of Dalbesio’s session on its own Instagram page, including a pair of videos of the 31-year-old Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, native running through a series of seductive poses for the SI cameras.

More samples were posted on the Sports Illustrated web site, for example at this link, and this link, as well as here.

“I have been loving Kangaroo Island,” she said, quoted by the Daily Mail newspaper. “This is by far one of the coolest locations I have ever been to. Every time I’ve thought about Sports Illustrated, I’ve always imagined going to some far-off, remote location, and this is it. It’s been amazing nonstop. Wild animals, amazing food, amazing wine, gorgeous sites, beautiful weather. I just cant believe how good a time I’m having.”

Dalbesio, who in her online biography identifies herself as “an American multi-disciplinary visual and performance artist,” has thought extensively about how she reconciles her feminist beliefs with her work posing in advanced, and sometimes complete, states of undress for Sports Illustrated and other publications.

Earlier this year, she published an article on the SI site titled, “I’m a Swimsuit Model. I’m a Feminist. Deal With It.”

“It’s a tricky time to be a bikini model. A tricky time to publish a swimsuit issue, a tricky time to exist, in general. A wave of change and revelation is sweeping through our communities, with women rallying and speaking truths that have long needed to be heard. Major concepts of consent, harassment and women’s overall roles in society are being questioned, discussed, analyzed from all angles,” Dalbesio wrote in the essay.

“Is the Swimsuit Issue anti-feminist? In short — no. It isn’t.”

“Do you understand that (a woman) can choose what she wants to do with her life, with her body, with her mind, and that is her choice? Not only is it not up to a man to decide that for her, it is not up to anyone to decide that for her. And that is feminism,” She concluded. “Body autonomy is one of the core tenets of the feminist movement. So who is going to tell me what I can and can’t do with my body, inside of a magazine or out? No one.”