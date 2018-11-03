‘Fake News’ Creating Violence, Not Me, Says Trump

President Trump lashed out at a reporter who questioned him on the role his fiery rhetoric may be playing in driving politically motivated attacks, on Friday, November 2. “You know what? You’re creating violence by your questions,” he retorted before once again raising “fake news” accusations against members of the press gathered by the White House lawn.

“You are creating – you, and also, a lot of reporters are creating violence by not writing the truth. The fake news is creating violence,” NBC quotes the President as having replied. “And you know what? The people that support Trump, and the people that support us, which is a lot of people – most people – many people, know when a story is true. And, they know when a story is false.”

President Trump made the assertion as he was on his way to board Air Force 1 for flights to West Virginia and Indiana. The President was scheduled to touchdown in the GOP friendly states in his continuous effort to help the party retain the support it has traditionally enjoyed from each region’s voters in the upcoming congressional, senatorial, and gubernatorial midterm elections. To his misfortune, he’s got a couple of controversial issues looming over his last-minute travels, with the recent mass bomber scare and the tragic murder of 11 in a Pittsburgh shooting being just a few of them.

Despite the criticism that he’s faced for delivering his platform in an inciteful tone during such rallies as those he was headed off to late Friday, Trump has remained defiant towards the opposition. Namely, he’s resisted making any concessions towards the press, albeit CNN wound up being one of the targets of suspected bomber Cesar Sayoc’s attempted attacks.

“If the media would write correctly, and write accurately, and write fairly, you’d have a lot less violence in the country,” he closed his comments to the reporter in question by stating.

President Trump: "We did have two maniacs stop a momentum that was incredible, because for seven days nobody talked about the elections. It stopped a tremendous momentum." https://t.co/jH1nDWWlOG pic.twitter.com/gKme8aGjxu — The Hill (@thehill) November 2, 2018

The fact that the suspicious packages sent by a MAGA-fanatic Sayoc – were all intended for leaders among the Democratic party who’ve been openly critical of Trump – hasn’t been helpful to the President’s efforts to distance himself from the scare. Neither has him being shunned by many among the Jewish community whose faith in Trump’s leadership has grown cold in part to the numerous times he’s had the opportunity to but failed to condemn the actions of violent white nationalists in a manner that has been convincing to skeptics.

Still, as The Hill points out, he’s roundly condemned both Sayoc and Pittsburgh gunman Robert Bowers, and during one of his more recent speeches, even went so far as to acknowledge that actions like theirs have slowed the momentum some polls showed Republicans enjoying in the weeks leading up to the mid-October violence.