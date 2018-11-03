‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Victoria’s Worst Nightmare

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, November 2, brings a big surprise for the Fab Four, as well as big news for Jabot.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), and Sharon (Sharon Case) worked on digging up J.T.’s body at Chancellor Park. Sharon suggested Phyllis take the body and leave Genoa City since there wasn’t anything keeping Phyllis there. However, Phyllis announced that she became the new CEO of Jabot. Nikki thought Phyllis told a joke, but Victoria let her mom know that Phyllis told the truth.

The women got a massive surprise when they finished digging and found out that J.T.’s body wasn’t where they left it. Victoria thinks he could be alive and is now blackmailing them, but not everybody buys that far-fetched idea.

At Crimson Lights the next morning, the Fab Four smartly gathered to discuss the situation — in public. Not surprisingly, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), who literally lives upstairs, saw them and walked over to discuss their charity work. Rey, who’s investigating J.T.’s disappearance for the Genoa City Police Department. That very same Rey asked to join in on their charity efforts, but they said pretty much everything was covered. Plus, it is for a charity about women helping women, so no men allowed or something. They covered poorly and further piqued Rey’s interest.

In addition to digging up a body that wasn’t there, Phyllis also managed to crush the dreams of Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Billy (Jason Thompson). Both Abbotts wanted to become her new COO and right-hand man, although it’s safe to say that Billy didn’t love the idea; he had the idea of keeping his enemies close. However, Phyllis proved she was one step ahead of the guys. She’d already asked Lauren (Tracey Bregman) to serve as COO and combined with Kerry (Alice Hunter), suddenly the women ruled at the cosmetics company.

Phyllis further surprised Billy and Lauren by admitting she planned to expand the Jabotiques along with ensuring Fenmores received the attention it deserved as well. Phyllis, Lauren, and Kerry also come up with some excellent ideas on how to fill the empty shelves that Ashley caused when she took her Jabot patents and fled to Paris to start a rival company named “My Beauty.”

Of course, Kyle and Billy find themselves in the unenviable situation of teaming up despite their obvious dislike for each other to keep an eye out on Phyllis.

