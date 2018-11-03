Watch Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe Cricket Live Stream: First Test Match, Start Time, Preview, Watch Live Online

Both Bangladesh and Zimbabwe bring lengthy Test cricket losing streaks into their first of two Test matches, which marks Sylhet Cricket Stadium's Test debut.

The last time Zimbabwe won a Test cricket match in Bangladesh, the host nation had only recently been admitted to the exclusive club of Test nations, and was playing in only its seventh match in the game’s longest and most trying format, as ESPN reports, back in November of 2001. But with the Sylhet stadium making its debut as a Test ground, the Africans hope their fortunes can change starting Saturday, when the first of a two-match Test Series will live stream from that scenic locale located on a tea plantation along the Surma River in eastern Bangladesh.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the first Test in the two-match series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 9 a.m. Bangladesh Standard Time on Saturday, November 3, at 18,500-seat Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, Bangladesh. In Zimbabwe, that start time will be 5 a.m. Central Africa Time, while in the United Kingdom and Ireland, the match gets underway at 3 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time. In India, that start time will be 8:30 a.m. India Standard Time. Cricket fans in the United States can watch the match on Friday night, at 11 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 8 p.m. Pacific.

Whether Zimbabwe can break through or not, the match offers a “something’s got to give” situation with the Tigers limping in to Sylhet on a seven-Test winless streak, according to CricBuzz, while Zimbabwe have not had a victory to celebrate going back 12 Test matches.

But the absence of the two top Bangladesh players due to injuries, all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and opening batsman Tamim Iqbal, along with the debut of a new Test captain in Mahmudullah, may give the scuffling Zimbabwe side led by recently appointed skipper Hamilton Masakadza a shot at turning their Test fortunes around.

Zimbabwe skipper Hamilton Masakadza looks to get his team their first Test win in Bangladesh in 17 years. Hagen Hopkins / Getty Images

Gazi Television in Bangladesh will broadcast the first Bangladesh vs. Zimbabwe Test live on Saturday morning. Fans in India can watch a live stream via HotStar.

Otherwise, to watch a live stream of the first Test in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package.

The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the two-match Test series. A credit card will be required, but if the Sling package is canceled prior to the end of the seven-day period, no charges will be incurred.

The Bangladesh vs. Zimbabwe first test will be broadcast by Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the UK and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain a Sky Go login.

Once registration is complete, visit the Sky Go Sports login page. Then, at last, cricket viewers can stream the Bangladesh vs. Zimbabwe Test live from Sylhet. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app.

In Zimbabwe, the South African streaming service Super Sport will carry a live stream of the match.