Yoga Studio Shooter Wounds 4, Kills Self In Tallahassee

The tragedy forced Mayor Andrew Gillum to suspend his campaigning activities for the evening.

At least four people are injured and one is dead after a gunman opened fire inside of a yoga studio in Tallahassee, Florida, heading into the weekend. The status of the victims who were wounded in the incident is still unclear, but what is known is that the suspect turned the weapon on himself after pulling the trigger.

USA Today reports that at some point after 5:30 p.m. a hysterical woman barged into The Bar at Betton to alert employees and patrons that a shooting had taken place inside of the yoga studio that operates on the second floor of the 1950 Thomasville Road location. Witnesses noticed that she was followed by a man who had blood coming out of his head, and a couple of other traumatized locals. The Tallahassee police tweeted out a warning for residents and employees in the area to avoid the vicinity just after 6 p.m.

According to the victims’ accounts, a tall bearded man who had found his way into the studio was “acting strange” before he brandished the firearm and began shooting. The gentleman who was seen with a visible injury to the head told investigators that he had tried to stop the suspect from going through with the attack, but was pistol-whipped before he could take any additional measures.

TPD is working an incident at Thomasville Road and Bradford. Please avoid the area. — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) November 2, 2018

Details on whether the gunman turned the gun on himself in the presence of the victims, or if he took his life after they fled remain unreported. The four wounded individuals were eventually taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital where they continue to be treated. The shooter was also transported to the institution, but could not be resuscitated.

Mayor and gubernatorial hopeful Andrew Gillum was reportedly forced to call off the remainder of his agenda on what had, up until that point, been a busy day with former U.S. President Barack Obama on the campaign trail. He tweeted his appreciation for the first responders who handled the tragedy, in a tweet that addressed the victims, their families, and the greater community.

“I’m deeply appreciative of law enforcement’s quick response to the shooting at the yoga facility in Tallahassee today. No act of gun violence is acceptable. I’m in close communication with law enforcement officials and will be returning to Tallahassee tonight,” wrote Gillum.

I’m deeply appreciative of law enforcement's quick response to the shooting at the yoga facility in Tallahassee today. No act of gun violence is acceptable. I'm in close communication with law enforcement officials and will be returning to Tallahassee tonight. — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) November 2, 2018

Nearly one week to the day alleged anti-semitic shooter Robert Gregory Bowers killed 11 and injured 7 more in a Pittsburgh synagogue, authorities overseeing the Tallahassee attack find themselves digging to learn more about who the suspect was and what his motives may have been.

The shooter’s identity has yet been released to the public.