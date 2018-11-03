Elizabeth Hurley Shows Off Curves Wearing A Tiny Blue Bikini In Racy Video

Elizabeth Hurley took to Instagram to share a video of herself enjoying her Maldives vacation.

In the racy Instagram video, the 53-year-old actress wore nothing but sunglasses and a tiny blue bikini, which she noted is from Antibes Bikini. Connecting the top is three gold-colored links, and the same links feature on the sides of the bottoms. Hurley’s sunkissed long locks of hair flowed in casual waves around her shoulders.

The sunbathing beauty laid on what looks like a wooden deck and her head rested on a coordinating pillow. Her tanned skin glistened in the warm sunlight. Music played in the background while she lip-synced to the words. The camera panned up her body to show off the suit to its maximum potential.

Her 1 million followers on the popular social media platform quickly expressed their “like” for Hurley’s sexy share. One fan commented, “Not sure what the music is about however I am entering into a trance looking at you.”

They also instantly posted affirming comments on the actress’ post, with one referring to her famous role in 2000’s Bedazzled in which Hurley portrayed The Devil.

“I’m ready to sign my soul over, where’s the dotted line. How many wishes do I get again?”

Another also possibly referenced the movie, ironically writing, “One of gods greatest creations.”

According to an Inquisitr report, the mother of one is spending her Halloween holiday at luxury boutique private island Milaidhoo. For Halloween, she posted a fun video of herself wearing a black swimsuit from her collection along with a coordinating black balaclava. As the song “Kung Fu Fighting” played, Hurley practiced her sexy ninja moves until she fell backward into the sand.

Earlier in the day, Hurley wished everybody a good morning form Milaidhoo, Maldives, wearing a peach, oversized button-up shirt over a swimsuit as a cover-up. Then, later she blew kisses to her fans in a clip on her Instagram Story where she showed off a stunning ocean view for her lunch. Hurley used a sexy, breathy voice to say “what a view for lunch” between her opening and ending kisses. By lunchtime, she’d traded her peach cover-up for a white one in a similar style. When she flipped the view around to show the ocean, the deck that she later laid out on was visible in the lovely oceanside scenery.

With her every social media share, Hurley proves she’s still got it no matter what her age is, and she retains her youthful figure and looks through exercise and good skin care.