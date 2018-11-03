Norman Reedus And Diane Kruger Welcome Their First Baby Together

Norman Reedus and Dianne Kruger have a new addition to their family.

Happy couple Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger have welcomed their first child together. Kruger is a 42-year-old German-American actress and former fashion model who is known for starring in films such as Troy in which she played Helen of Troy, National Treasure, and Unknown. The actress has now taken on a new role as a mother.

According to People, Kruger has recently given birth, although the couple is choosing to keep details regarding their new baby private. Specifics including the child’s name or gender are not yet known. Neither Kruger nor Reedus has ever publicly discussed her pregnancy in interviews or even on their own social media accounts. The child is Kruger’s first and Reedus’ second.

Kruger was confirmed pregnant back in May after being photographed running errands with a very noticeable baby bump. She later made an appearance at the Cannes Music Festival wearing a loose ensemble so as not to accentuate the bump.

Prior to her involvement with 49-year-old The Walking Dead star Reedus, Kruger was married to French actor Guillaume Canet, whom she filed for divorce from in 2006 following five years of marriage. She later met Reedus back in 2015 when they co-starred in the film Sky. The movie follows Kruger’s character who embarks on a life-changing trip shortly after leaving an unfulfilling marriage. She later meets Reedus’ character and the pair fall in love.

Ironically, this would end up being similar to the story-line of the actors’ real lives. The couple came together to promote the film at the Toronto International Film Festival, and would later settle romance rumors by confirming their relationship status. She later described her anxiety at portraying an on-screen romance with someone she did not yet know.

“I didn’t know [Reedus] before the film,” Kruger told People at the April 2016 premiere of the movie. “We share a lot of intimate scenes. I was really nervous about meeting him and not being able to have a drink with him, or talk with him. You never know what you’re going to get. I was very pleasantly surprised.”

Kruger has discussed her relationship with Reedus, saying that at this time in her life she is no longer willing to make compromises and with him she doesn’t have to.

The two met at the perfect time as they were both single after years of being in serious relationships. Reedus had been previously dating 49-year-old model Helena Christensen for five years before splitting in 2003. He has one child with the model, 19-year-old Mingus Lucien.