Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Toned Figure After A Trip To The Gym In Black Sports Bra And Leggings

JLo posted a post-work out photo expressing her sentiments to "all the calories I just laid to rest in the gym"

Jennifer Lopez took to social media to show off her all-black fitness ensemble that she wore during her workout today with her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez.

In an Instagram post to her 81.6 million followers, J-Lo looked stunning leaving the gym in a black sports bra and high wasted black sparkle leggings that showed off her curves and had a sparkly ombre detail at the bottom. Her incredible toned arms were on display holding a bottle of water and slightly covering her stomach, though the outline of her abs were still clearly visible.

The former American Idol judge had her honey blonde hair tied up in a high pony tail, wore a pair of oversized shield sunglasses and carried a black handbag with her. She was pictured walking through a parking lot with a man who is presumably her boyfriend, whose muscular arm also made the photo.

“Back in black,” she captioned the photo, followed by the black heart emoji. “but just for the day…RIP to all the calories I just laid to rest in the gym…lol.”

There is no doubt J-Lo worked up a serious sweat from her workout, which A-Rod posted a video montage of to his own personal Instagram account.

According to the post, the couple’s workout consisted of several weight lifting exercises including seated dumbbell curls, nose breakers, and lat pulls, and was followed by a cool down of yoga and stretching.

The couple, who USA Today reported made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in May, 2017, recently made headlines during the World Series when A-Rod posted a video of his girlfriend showing off a complicated baseball hand gesture and flashing a huge diamond ring, prompting fans to question if the former New York Yankee had proposed.

Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about her body in an interview with InStyle, crediting her looks to three “wholesome habits” she’s maintained: no caffeine, no alcohol, lots of sleep.

“I’ve taken care of myself, and now it shows,” she said.

Earlier this year, Lopez announced that one of her favorite fitness brands, Niyama Sol, would be creating a line of workout gear based off of her music and her career, starting with the Vanguard collection that was inspired by her MTV Video Vanguard award she received this year.

“Let me tell you why i have fallen in love…Niyama means positive habits for a healthy and spiritual way of life, values we can all stand by. Plus they’re an entirely green company” she wrote on Instagram announcing the collaboration.

“This company’s spirit and mantra touched my heart & soul and I can’t wait to see these on YOU.”