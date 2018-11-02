Kelly Clarkson Accidentally Flashes Her Spanx In ‘The Voice’ Outtake Video

Kelly showed off her shapewear to the world after leaning over a fan while sharing a hug with Blake Shelton.

Kelly Clarkson suffered a little bit of an awkward moment on The Voice in a new outtake video shared by Parade this week. In the clip, Kelly could be seen accidentally flashing her Spanx to the world as she went in to share a sweet hug with country star and fellow coach Blake Shelton.

The video, which is full of hilarious outtakes from The Voice Season 15’s coaches Kelly, Blake, Jennifer Hudson, and Adam Levine as well as guest mentor Mariah Carey, showed the mom of two running towards the “I’ll Name The Dogs” singer for an embrace after shouting “I love you!”

But the moment didn’t stay quite so sugary sweet for long.

As Clarkson bent to hug Shelton, who remained seated in his iconic red revolving chair, she accidentally leaned over a fan which caused her floaty striped and checkered dress to billow up and out as the air got underneath it.

Kelly then let out a loud scream after noticing that her dress was completely blown up. Blake moved away and shouted, “Woah!” while fellow coach Jennifer also turned her head away as she looked pretty shocked.

But fortunately, Clarkson didn’t flash too much during what could have been a serious wardrobe malfunction moment.

While nothing was captured by the cameras, which were focused in on her hug, the “Heartbeat Song” singer also admitted that she was protected because she was covering up by wearing Spanx.

“That’s my Spanx,” Kelly told the crowd as she remained her classically good-natured self during the mishap. Pulling her dress back down as she moved away from the fan, she hilariously asked the crew, “Did you get that?”

Shelton then dissolved into laughter while pointing at his fellow coach, who clarified to him, “My Spanx!”

But this isn’t the first time Clarkson, who shot to fame after winning the original season of American Idol in 2002, has mistakenly flashed her shapewear for the cameras.

As the Daily Mail reported back in 2015, Kelly accidentally gave the world a glimpse at her Spanx after the wind slightly lifted up her dress while she was out and about in London.

More recently, the star — who recently shared a hilariously unglamorous photo of herself in the makeup chair on Instagram prior to a show, according to the Inquisitr — joked that her svelte new figure was actually the result of the shapewear after fans noticed that she appeared to have lost weight.

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards earlier this year, Clarkson was asked how she lost weight and got a little more glam, to which she replied, “I have to shout out my whole glam squad.”

She then joked, “I literally hired Harry Potter and Spanx” before adding that “it’s all like a sausage.”

“I would love to take any credit for anything that’s happening with the glam squad, but my team is insane,” Kelly then jokingly added.