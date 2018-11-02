Pregnant Carrie Underwood May Reveal Her Baby’s Gender At 2018 CMA Awards, Claims ‘People’

Carrie's inner circle think they may know the gender of her unborn baby.

Pregnant Carrie Underwood may soon be revealing if she and husband Mike Fisher are expecting a baby boy or a baby girl. Per a new report by People, those closest to the star are allegedly speculating that she might finally unveil the exciting news while co-hosting the 2018 CMA Awards with her longtime co-host Brad Paisley later this month.

The site is claiming that Carrie may be making big plans to announce the sex of her second child at the award show on November 15, just as she did with her first child, her son Isaiah who’s now 3-years-old, while co-hosting the show back in 2014.

A source alleged to the site this week that Carrie’s inner circle are all currently “wondering if she’ll ‘accidentally’ announce the sex again at the CMA Awards.” Brad famously pretended to accidentally let the news slip by suggesting during a skit at the 2014 awards that Carrie and Mike could name their baby Garth after Garth Brooks, confirming she was having a boy.

Brad opened up about the skit on Country Countdown USA shortly after, where he admitted that Carrie didn’t even confirm to her what she was having until just a few minutes before they walked out to host the country music awards show.

However, he admitted that he was pretty confident that she was having a boy before Underwood actually officially confirmed it because of the way she interacted with his two sons with wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley, 11-year-old William “Huck” and 9-year-old Jasper.

“Somehow it came up, it was like, ‘We could reveal it on the show, if you’re gonna reveal it anyway, and she said OK,” he said on the radio show when asked about who came up with the idea for Underwood to announce the big news, per The Boot.

“So, we were standing in our places. They were about to say, ‘Please welcome your hosts,’ and [she] looks at me and goes, ‘Come here,’ and she goes, ‘It’s a boy!'” Paisley then continued, admitting that he then said to her, “‘I know.'”

Rick Diamond / Getty Images

But while fans will have to wait until November 15 to see if Underwood – or Paisley – makes the big reveal about her second child at the CMA Awards in around two weeks’ time, People is claiming that the “Cry Pretty” singer’s inner circle have been speculating that she’s having a girl.

According to the outlet’s inside source, “Everyone is super hoping for a girl and there’s a lot of speculation that it’s going to be a girl.”

Carrie hasn’t commented on all the latest gender speculation, though E! News reported that she did reveal to Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her talk show in September that she and her husband Mike already know the sex of their second child, but just aren’t quite ready to tell the world just yet.

“We like to kind of just hold onto things for a minute,” she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as the talk show host attempted to guess what she was having, placing her bets on a baby girl.

“I feel like everybody just knows everything about everybody, so we just like to have a little secret for a little while,” Underwood then added, staying tight-lipped as the comedian attempted to guess.