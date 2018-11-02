‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Phyllis And Nick Succumb To Temptation… Again

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, November 5, bring commiseration, a reunion, and a stunning clue.

Sharon (Sharon Case) and Billy (Jason Thompson) commiserate over their dramatically changed lives, according to She Knows Soaps. Billy complains about Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), which Sharon is happy to join in with. She certainly has no love loss for Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) ex-wife Phyllis. Plus, because Phyllis has come between Sharon and Nick so many times throughout the years, Sharon feels justified in her complaints.

Billy even gets around to thanking Sharon for cluing him in about Nick and Phyllis before it was too late. Billy had plans to marry Phyllis just like Sharon was at the altar with Nick when she revealed everything. Now they’re both struggling to put the past behind them and move forward. Sure, everybody makes mistakes, but both Billy and Sharon felt their respective relationships were with mature adults who were past that type of behavior. Could it be possible that they’ll find a new path by helping each other? Only time will tell.

Speaking of Phyllis and Nick, Phyllis pays Nick a visit at Dark Horse. After running into issues with her employees not wanting to work late, the new CEO of Jabot grabs some burgers and fries and takes them to Nick. She compliments him on his new attitude after he laments how everything he did was for Sharon and their new life. Phyllis appreciates Nick’s ambition where Sharon built him up as a goody two shoes prince charming.

Nick takes what he wants, which Phyllis admires, and speaking of that, Nick grabs Phyllis and passionately kisses her. Soon he backs off scared, but Phyllis encourages it, and then one thing leads to another, and the exes are back at it again.

Finally, Arturo (Jason Canela) unearths a clue about J.T., which is good because Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) reveals he’s down to his last week of investigating Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) ex-husband’s disappearance. In the midst of all the repair work, Arturo dug up and displaced a lot of dirt. One of the things he unearthed happened to be an expensive engraved watch. The engraving reads, “Love Mac,” which absolutely gives Rey a great place to start investigating since Mac is J.T.’s other ex-wife’s name. It looks like the investigation will turn into a murder case.