Pamela Anderson Loves Kim Kardashian’s Halloween Tribute

Kim Kardashian’s Halloween tribute has gotten Pamela Anderson’s seal of approval. Entertainment Tonight reports that the 51-year-old former Baywatch actress gave Kardashian a shoutout on Instagram for wearing a replica of the outfit that she wore to the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards.

In the caption of a side-by-side comparison shot of her and Kardashian, Anderson seemed to express regret over her past fashion decisions.

“So funny…. @kimkardashian as me for #halloween @mtv awards (what was I thinking?) ha,” she wrote.

As Entertainment Tonight notes, Kardashian’s friend Jonathan Cheban dressed up as Tommy Lee. This isn’t the first time that they’ve dressed up as a famous couple. Cheban and Kardashian have previously pulled off very convincing Sonny and Cher costumes in the past.

Kim’s Pamela Anderson costume consisted of a large pink furry hat, a white bustier, and sparkly pants. Cheban wore an oversized trench coat, a hat pulled low over his forehand, and a pair of black Converse shoes.

As the Inquisitr reported, Kim Kardashian got some backlash because of this costume. The criticism wasn’t about the costume itself but about her reaction to people not recognizing that she was dressing up as Pamela Anderson.

USA Today reports that at a Halloween party that night, Kim asked some of the other partygoers to guess who she has dressed up as. When most of the people she asked couldn’t answer, she called them “retarded” in a now deleted clip.

Many called Kim out for using the word, which is considered a slur against people with mental/learning disabilities.

Kardashian later apologized for using the derogatory term.

“I want to apologize for what I said in a recent video post that is inappropriate and insensitive to the special needs community,” she said via a statement to USA Today. “I try to learn from my mistakes and this is one of those times.”

The mother of three went on to add that she was not trying to be malicious in the video and that her “intention was “pure.”

“Please know that my intention is always pure, and in this case, it was a mistake. I’m sorry,” she added.

As the previous Inquisitr article notes, a Kardashian sister has been called out for using the word before. Kim’s younger sister Khloe said it during an Instagram Live video this year as well.

Khloe also apologized after she received criticism for the mistake.

“Ugh I hate that word! Why did I even say it?” she tweeted. “I actually greatly dislike when people use that word! I will do better! I am sorry! much love today.”