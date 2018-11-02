Watch Barack Obama Deal With Hecklers At Florida Rally, Telling One, ‘Don’t Curse In Front Of Kids, Come On’

Barack Obama gave a rousing, 30-minute speech at a Democratic campaign rally in Florida on Friday.

President Barack Obama delivered a rousing campaign speech in a midterm rally for Democratic candidates at Ice Palace Film Studio in Miami on Friday. Like many of the TV shows and movies that have been filmed there since the venue opened in 1923, Obama’s speech was filled with unexpected drama. The 57-year-old 44th President of the United States was interrupted by hecklers at least four times, according to an account by CBS News.

Obama spoke at the rally flanked by the two candidates he was there to support, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum — who is the Democratic candidate in Florida’s gubernatorial race — and the state’s current senior senator, Bill Nelson, who is being challenged for re-election by Florida’s outgoing Republican governor, Rick Scott. Gillum currently holds an average lead across all polls over his opponent Ron DeSantis — who has closely aligned himself with Donald Trump — of 2.7 points, according to Real Clear Politics. Nelson holds an even slimmer 1.9 point lead over Scott, per the RCP average.

Obama’s appearance was designed to give each candidate a boost, as the 2018 midterm elections are now a mere four days away. But at least some supporters of the Republican candidates did not want to let Obama make his case, shouting at him from the crowd as he delivered his speech, as the Washington Examiner reported.

In the video below, a somewhat annoyed Obama asks the heckler why he attends rallies for candidates that he does not support.

In another instance, the heckler — whose words were largely unintelligible in vide of the event — appeared to direct profanity at the former president, only to have Obama tell him, “Don’t curse in front of kids, come on.” Obama then quipped that he looked forward to hecklers getting him “back in the mood” to hit the campaign trail, as seen in the below video.

“It’s like I enjoy that. You always got to have a few in order to know that you’re on the campaign trail,” Obama said. And after he was interrupted yet again, Obama wondered aloud, “why, if you’re supporting the other guy, you come to my rally.”

Obama’s measured and humorous responses set a tone that stood in stark contrast to a rally in Florida the previous night headlined by Trump. During said rally, Trump railed against “fake news” to the crowd present, and once again described the media as “the enemy of the people” — as the Inquisitr previously reported.