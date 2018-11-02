Alec Baldwin Arrested In NYC Over Parking Spot Fight

Witnesses say the 60-year-old actor punched a man in the jaw for taking a parking spot he had been waiting for.

Sixty-year-old actor Alec Baldwin was arrested in New York City on Friday afternoon after injuring a man he says took a parking spot he had been waiting for. NBC News reports that the incident occurred in front of the building in which he lives with his wife, Hilaria, and their four children at 10th Street and 5th Avenue at around 1:45 p.m. Friday. Misdemeanor third-degree assault and harassment charges were filed against the actor and could land him behind bars for up to a year.

The 49-year-old victim allegedly pulled his black Saab Turbo X into a parking spot that Baldwin had been waiting for. TMZ reports that the actor “had a friend holding the spot for him, but the other man swooped in.” He told police he isn’t really sure how he was injured during their “altercation,” but he was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital conscious and alert after complaining of pain. One witness said that Baldwin punched the man in the jaw and yelled “F*** off” at the man during their face off. Authorities took Baldwin to the 6th Precinct station house in Greenwich Village where he was released from custody at around 4 p.m. He answered no questions from the press during his departure.

BREAKING: Alec Baldwin arrested by NYPD for allegedly punching man in parking lot https://t.co/2axQ8PV87Z — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) November 2, 2018

This is not Baldwin’s first run-in with the law. In 2014, he was arrested after becoming “belligerent” with an officer who stopped him while he was riding the wrong way down a street on his bicycle. He had no identification on him at the time and refused to identify himself to police. Fox News reports that NYPD described the actor at the time as “cursing and yelling. He was then placed in handcuffs.” Following his arrest, Baldwin posted the name and badge number of the officer who arrested him to Twitter. In his tweet, the actor said that during his arrest, “photographers outside my home ONCE AGAIN terrified my daughter and nearly hit her with a camera. The police did nothing.” He went on to attack New York City, calling it “mismanaged carnival of stupidity that is desperate for revenue and anxious to criminalize behavior once thought benign.”

The actor most recently known for his portrayal of President Trump on Saturday Night Live has also been in the news previously for public altercations. In 2011, he was removed from a plane after refusing to stop playing a game on his phone. In 2012, a photographer accused him of becoming physically aggressive in the streets of New York City, and in 2013, another photographer charged him with harassment.

When asked Friday for a response to Baldwin’s arrest, President Trump said, “I wish him luck.”