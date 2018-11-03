Farrah Abraham Flaunts Her Curves In Court While Wearing Sports Bra & Leggings

Farrah Abraham headed to court on Friday to enter a guilty plea stemming from her arrest at the Beverly Hills Hotel over the summer.

According to a November 2 report by TMZ, Farrah Abraham was spotted leaving court on Friday, and her outfit raised some eyebrows. The former Teen Mom OG star was photographed walking alongside her daughter, Sophia, and wearing nothing but a skimpy hunter green sports bra, which showed off her ample cleavage and six pack abs.

The reality star also donned matching green capri leggings, which showcased her toned and tanned legs, while she completed her outfit by rocking a pair of heels which tied around her ankle, and carrying a black designer purse.

Farrah wore her shoulder length brown hair parted to the side and worn straight as she strolled through Beverly Hills holding her daughter’s hand. Little Sophia donned a pair of leggings, a black T-shirt, and gray sneakers. She wore her long, dark hair down, parted to the side, and in loose waves.

Abraham wore a full face of makeup, and smiled after leaving the court, where she took a plea deal. Farrah pleaded guilty to resisting arrest at the Beverly Hills Hotel back in June after she was accused of hitting a staff member at the establishment.

Farrah Abraham Strikes Plea Deal in Beverly Hills Hotel Arrest https://t.co/3n4gUWb3Pq — TMZ (@TMZ) November 2, 2018

Due to her plea deal, the ex-Teen Mom OG star will not serve any jail time, and got her battery charge dropped. Farrah was handed two years probation and five days of community service for her behavior.

Farrah Abraham has also been banned from the Beverly Hills Hotel following the incident, where she copped an attitude with some police officers who were trying to apprehend her, telling them to “go f—” themselves, and yelling and screaming as they began to handcuff her.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Farrah previously revealed that she would not plead guilty to any of the charges, claiming she was completely innocent and that she was the victim in the entire situation.

“I’m just moving on with my life, working on my TV stuff … Go, women! I’m not guilty. I don’t need a criminal record. I’m not like the other Teen Moms! I don’t think it’s funny when other people are bullied or harassed. I am a victim and that is why I am here. I just don’t want to be victimized and charged for something false on my record,” Farrah Abraham told Us Weekly following the court hearing back in August.