Watch Paris Saint-Germain Vs. Lille OSC Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Ligue 1 Summit Clash Online

Defending French champions Paris Saint-Germain face their closest rivals in Ligue 1, Lille OSC, in a summit match of the league's top two teams on Friday.

Defending French champions Paris Saint-Germain get an early-season chance to bury their closest opposition on Friday when they host Lille OSC in the Ligue 1 Round 12 opening match, a game that could pose the toughest challenge so far to what, as Sky Sports notes, have been a perfect season. But Lille also bring an impressive record with only two defeats and a draw blemishing their first 11 matches as they head into Paris for the game that will live stream from Parc des Princes.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Paris Saint-Germain vs. Lille OSC French Ligue 1 top-of-the-table clash on Friday, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 8:45 p.m. Central European Time on Friday, October 19, at 48,000-seat Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France. In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 7:45 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States, that start time will be 3:45 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 12:45 p.m. Pacific. Fans in China can log in to the live stream at 3:45 a.m. China Standard Time on Saturday, November 3.

PSG’s only defeat so far in the current season came in the UEFA Champions League, when a stoppage-time goal by Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino gave the Paris Saint-Germain their lone setback, as the Guardian reported.

But for a team that has yet to lose or even a draw a single game in the league, there seems to be some dissension brewing in the ranks, as Uruguayan superstar Edinson Cavani on Thursday called out his fellow star teammates Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for a lack of teamwork, according to Sport 24.

“We are a work in progress,” Cavani said.

“That does not mean I don’t get on with Neymar or Mbappe. I hope that work with the new coach can give the perfect structure to produce a big season — all together.”

PSG’s hope for a “big season” seems off to a pretty good start, but faces a potential roadblock against Lille on Friday.

PSG star Edinson Cavani (above) has called out teammates Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for a lack of teamwork. Michael Regan / Getty Images

