Donald Trump Jr. Calls Alec Baldwin ‘Piece Of Garbage’ After Actor’s Arrest For Allegedly Punching Stranger

Trump Jr. has frequently taken aim at the actor, who is one of the most vocal critics of President Trump.

Donald Trump Jr. wasted little time going after Alec Baldwin after the actor’s reported arrest in New York City.

Baldwin was taken into police custody on Friday afternoon in New York City after allegedly punching a man in the face in a dispute over a parking spot. Within minutes of the report coming out, the eldest son of President Donald Trump weighed in on Twitter, calling Baldwin a “piece of garbage.”

“Is anyone shocked at this piece of garbage anymore? As if the phone calls to his daughter weren’t bad enough,” wrote Trump Jr.

“He’s a lib so he gets chance after chance to be decent but always fails!”

The dispute reportedly took place near Baldwin’s home on East 10th Street in Manhattan’s East Village. As ABC News reported, Baldwin was taken into police custody over the fight and expected to be charged with assault.

Witnesses told the New York Post that the attack on the 49-year-old man appeared to be unprompted. They said that someone had been holding a parking spot for Baldwin when another driver swooped in to take the spot. Baldwin grew furious, a nearby construction worker said.

“Alec was yelling, ‘Shut the f**k up!'” the worker said.

Police said Baldwin punched the victim as soon as he stepped out of his car. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out, but did not have serious injuries, authorities said.

Alec Baldwin has been arrested for punching a driver over a parking spot https://t.co/7BOLUhPbjR pic.twitter.com/eWPhFtWPF0 — New York Post (@nypost) November 2, 2018

Alec Baldwin is one of the most vocal critics of President Donald Trump, playing Trump on Saturday Night Live and often mocking the president on Twitter. Earlier this year, he trolled Trump by saying that his wife, Melania Trump, was pestering Baldwin for tickets to the show.

And Mr President…

please ask your wife to stop calling me for SNL tickets.

(Hey, Melania…we’ve got Charles Barkley this Saturday!) — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018

Later, Baldwin told The Hollywood Reporter that playing Trump on Saturday Night Live was “like agony,” prompting an angry and error-filled response from Trump on Twitter.

“Alex (sic) Baldwin, whose dieing (sic) mediocre career was saved by his impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing DJT was agony for him,” Trump wrote. “Alex (sic), it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring Back Darrell Hammond, much funnier and a far greater talent!”

Trump deleted the tweet after about 10 minutes and replaced it with correct spelling, but a number of outlets including the Huffington Post caught the error-filled version and saved it for posterity.

Donald Trump has not yet weighed in on Alec Baldwin’s arrest.