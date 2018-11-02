‘B&B’ Spoilers For Monday, November 5: Quinn Spies On Donna & Eric, Ridge & Judge’s Past Exposed

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, November 5 promise that the week will kick off with fierce confrontations in Los Angeles. Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) will tell Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) that his investigations into Judge Craig McMullen’s (Joe Lando) past have been fruitful, while Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will spy on her husband, Eric Forrester (John McCook), and his ex-wife, Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis).

Donna Logan & Eric Forrester Enjoy Some Honeybear

Donna certainly had no qualms about letting Eric see exactly how well the Intimates underwear suits her. In fact she asked him, “Do you like what you see, Honeybear?” It was Eric who hastily put a gown over her shoulders so that they could continue their conversation.

But Donna wasn’t stopping there. She told her ex-husband that she missed him before they reminisced about the good old days. In the same vein, Donna and Eric chatted up a storm when an impromptu reunion was held at Eric’s the day before.

Highlight Hollywood states that Donna and Eric will meet up and enjoy some honeybear, just like old times. Longtime viewers know that “Honeybear” was Donna’s pet name for the Forrester patriarch.

Quinn Fuller Forrester Spies On Eric & Donna

However, this time Eric and Donna have someone who also wants in on the action. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Quinn will eavesdrop on their conversation.

Quinn is already feeling left out and disgruntled. When the Forrester and Logans met up, she felt left out of place and elected to go to work rather than being around them. However, that doesn’t mean that she hasn’t noticed Donna’s apparent agenda. Eric should watch his step because Quinn does not play nice when she feels threatened.

Eric walks in on heated stand-off between Quinn and Pam and two portraits! WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/lCAFJERx6z #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/QF34q2SFUJ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 1, 2018

Justin Barber Digs Up Dirt On Ridge Forrester & Judge McMullen

Justin told Bill that one of his contacts noticed that Ridge was hanging around Judge Craig McMullen a lot at the time of the custody hearing. Now the two are trying to establish a link between the dressmaker and the jurist.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that upon investigation, Justin will find that Ridge and Craig used to go to the same school. This is the information that Bill has been waiting for. Now all he needs to do is to prove that the two colluded so that the judge ruled against him.

The Inquisitr reports that Bill will hire Ken (Danny Woodburn), the IT specialist who will arrive later this week. Ken will try to trace phone calls and messages which will link Ridge and Judge McMullen. As fans know, tracing people is Ken’s forte.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.