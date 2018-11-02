Kaitlyn Bristowe & Shawn Booth Split: ‘Bachelorette’ Pair Make Breakup Official After Months Of Rumors

After months of speculation, The Bachelorette stars Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth have finally confirmed what fans had suspected was on the way: a broken engagement. Not long ago, she had insisted that they were still very much in love and committed to making their relationship work, but the rumors continued to swirl and now the duo admits the romance is over.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier on Friday, Bachelorette fans have worried about the state of Kaitlyn Bristowe’s engagement to Shawn Booth. Insiders had said that they two were trying to work through some issues in their relationship, but fans suspected that bad news was on the way when the two went their separate ways for Halloween festivities.

Now, according to People, Bristowe and Booth are acknowledging that they have ended their engagement. Kaitlyn and Shawn shared a joint statement with the outlet confirming that they have split.

The Bachelorette stars, who met during Season 19 that aired in the spring of 2015, say that they are committed to remaining friends even though they are no longer romantically involved. Bristowe and Booth’s statement notes that they are headed in different directions now as they have evolved as people, but they plan to support one another in new ways going forward.

Naturally, Kaitlyn and Shawn are asking for privacy and for people to respect the decision they have made during this challenging time. So far, neither Bristowe or Booth have noted this news on their social media accounts, but they likely will share the statement or something similar quite soon.

Kaitlyn and Shawn started living together in Nashville where Booth had already been based shortly after their Bachelorette finale ended. For most of their three-year engagement, they seemed virtually inseparable. In recent months, however, they seemed to rarely be together and to be heading down very different paths. Adding to the speculation about the state of their engagement were the somewhat frequent posts that Bristowe made on her social media pages about being stressed or sad.

The Bachelorette fans are sad to see this news about Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth splitting. While many saw this news likely coming at some point, people were hoping that the two could resolve their differences and find a way to forge forward together.

There are still several “Bachelor Nation” couples that remain together and seemingly happy. Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen seem to be doing well, as are Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo along with JoJo Fletcher and Aaron Rodgers, all from the Bachelorette series. Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Bushnell are planning to tie the knot in January, and there are some Bachelor in Paradise couples still together as well.

At this point, it doesn’t sound as if there’s any possibility that Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth will be able to repair their relationship. Bachelorette fans will be watching to see what comes next for them and hoping both Kaitlyn and Shawn the best in the wake of this split.