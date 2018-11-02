Watch SSC Napoli Vs. Empoli FC Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Serie A Round 11 Opener Live Online

SSC Napoli need to feast on newly promoted Empoli FC, who are struggling simply to remain in the Italian top flight, in order to challenge for the league top spot.

After a disappointing draw against AS Roma last week, SSC Napoli have another opportunity to gain ground on Serie A table-toppers Juventus on Friday, and this opportunity appears to be one they cannot afford to pass up, as the third-place team faces a newly promote site in Empoli FC that at this point in the 2018/2019 season looks almost certainly relegation-bound again. In fact, as Sky Sports reports, Empoli has lost three of their last four and are without a victory since August 19, as they head into the Round 11 opening match that will live stream from Naples.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the first match of Serie A Round 11 on Friday, pitting third-place Napoli against relegation-battling Empoli, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central European Time at the 60,000-seat Stadio San Paolo in Naples, Campania, Italy, on Friday, November 2. In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 7:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Friday, or 12:30 p.m. Pacific. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at 1 a.m. on Saturday morning, November 3.

With his team trailing the defending seven-years-running champions Juve by six points, Napoli Coach Carlo Ancelotti says that his team’s upcoming mid-week UEFA Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain will not factor into his player rotation for the Empoli game, according to BeSoccer.com.

“If there’s rotation I will do it only to put on fresh players for this game,” Ancelotti said on Thursday. “Some players will change but I won’t name names to keep you guessing. The next match is not in my thoughts, the one against Empoli is now the most important.”

Belgian Dries Mertens is expected to start for Napoli after saving his team two points with a late equalizer against AS Roma last week. Alessandro Sabattini / Getty Images

