Tom Hanks Teases An ‘Impactful’ Ending for ‘Toy Story 4’

The ending of the upcoming movie Toy Story 4 is such a tearjerker that it even had the stars of the film getting emotional, Yahoo is reporting. Tom Hanks, who has voiced the main character Woody in the franchise since 1996, recently revealed in an interview on the Chris Evans Breakfast Show that the fourth installment will have audience members sniffling.

“Toy Story is going to have an impactful ending,” he said.

“When I went in for my last day of recording, I wanted to have my back to them. … I didn’t want to see them, and I wanted to pretend they couldn’t see me. When I realized what they were going for, I realized, ‘Oh, this is a moment in history.'”

According to USA Today, Hanks’ co-star Tim Allen said in an interview in September that he was similarly taken aback by the ending. He hints that the Toy Story 4 ending will be even more moving than Toy Story 3.

“It is so emotional; it’s so funny; it’s so big. The idea they’ve come up with, I’m startled,”Allen said.

“(‘Toy Story 3‘) was, I thought, amazing. This, I couldn’t even get through the last scene. They’ve got great characters but a couple of scenes toward the end were really hard to get through.”

Tom Hanks has spoken about recording the emotional ending for Toy Story 4. pic.twitter.com/uNFAdQS3Jg — IGN (@IGN) November 2, 2018

Hanks and Allen have voiced Woody, a toy cowboy and Buzz Lightyear, a toy astronaut, since the first film in the franchise Toy Story released in 1996. The movie was so successful that a sequel, Toy Story 2, was released in 1999, followed by the third film, Toy Story 3, dropping in 2010. Many assumed that Toy Story 3 would be the last movie for the franchise and end the series as a trilogy. However, Pixar announced they were making a fourth movie that will be released in theaters on June 21, 2019.

For those in need of a refresher, Toy Story 3 ended with Buzz and Woody’s original owner, Andy, headed off to college. Andy generously gave away his old toys to a little girl named Bonnie. According to Digital Spy, Toy Story 4 will be more of a “standalone” adventure and love story where Woody goes on a quest to find his love interest from the first two movies, Bo Peep. In the third movie, it was mentioned that Bo Peep was sold at a yard sale, separating Woody from his love. Writer John Lasseter said the love he has for his own wife helped inspire the direction of the story. If Hanks’ comments are any indication, movie-goers should bring some tissues to the theater.