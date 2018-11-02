Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick’s Relationship Is Better Than Ever 3 Years After Split

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick haven’t been a couple in over three years, but that hasn’t stopped them from forming a new kind of relationship.

According to a November 2 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick may no longer be dating, but they are still a huge part of each other’s lives. The pair, who dated for nearly 10 years before calling it quits back in July 2015, share three children together, and aren’t about to let their differences get in the way of their family.

Sources tell the magazine that things are better than they’ve ever been between the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her baby daddy. The duo is said to be co-parenting very well, and have even been taking trips together with their children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3.

“Coparenting couldn’t go better,” a source claimed, adding that Kourtney and Scott are doing “amazingly well.”

The insider also reveals that Disick was recently invited to join Kardashian, their children, and her famous sisters for a family trip to Bali.

“Scott went to Bali. It was a family trip. All the kids were going. Kourtney decided to invite him so they could spend time as a family,” the insider dished.

However, Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, was not invited on the family getaway. Scott spent time with Kourtney Kardashian and their kids as a family unit and then headed off to Australia to meet up with Sofia.

Although Richie didn’t make an appearance in Bali with the Kardashians, the family is said to actually like the model and Disick together as a couple. They believe that Sofia and Scott are great together, and Kourtney has no problems with their relationship.

“They actually think she’s great for Scott. Kourtney doesn’t have an issue with Sofia. He and Sofia are happy where they are now and they’re simply doing their own thing, and Scott and Kourtney are co-parenting their kids as they have been with great success,” the source stated.

In addition, Scott will reportedly always have a huge love for Kourtney because of their shared history and the three children they share together. However, he and Sofia are said to be doing well, and he doesn’t want to deal with any drama going forward.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s co-parenting relationship when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!