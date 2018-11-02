Magic Kingdom Will Close Very Early On November 5, All Guests Will Need To Leave The Park By 4:30

It's the most wonderful time of the year, but you won't spend it in Magic Kingdom on Monday.

With just two months left in the year, Walt Disney World is preparing for plenty of holiday offerings and a lot of festive fun. Magic Kingdom will have a number of nights where guests can attend Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and other parks can see operating hours extended for the busy season. On those dates, non-party goers have to start leaving Magic Kingdom by 6 p.m., but on Monday, all guests will need to be out even earlier and here is why.

If you look at the operating hours on the official website of Walt Disney World, you will see that Magic Kingdom is closing at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, November 5, 2018. That closing time means all guests must leave the park at that time and there will be no fireworks for the public.

Back in the middle of the summer, the Disney Parks Moms Panel reported that Magic Kingdom would be closing early that night for a “private event,” but no other details were revealed. It is not for a scheduled or special ticketed event, but more info is now known about the early closure.

On Monday, Magic Kingdom is closing early for the Walt Disney World cast member recognition event for those who have worked for the company for 10 years or more. The only people in the park that night will be those cast members and their family members.

Danny Cox

Those attending this celebration event will be treated to music, food, and a whole host of other great times in Magic Kingdom. At 9:30 p.m., there will be a special fireworks show for just those cast members and their families as well.

Guests staying at nearby resorts will likely be able to see or hear the fireworks in Magic Kingdom that night, but the park will not be open to the public.

On Monday, November 5, the other three theme parks and one of the Walt Disney World water parks will be open to all guests. For those wanting to go to Magic Kingdom that day, you will have to leave at 4:30 p.m., but you can visit one of the other theme parks if you have the park hopper option.

Epcot: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. with Extra Magic Hours from 8-9 a.m.

Typhoon Lagoon: 8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Disney Springs: 10 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Walt Disney World is absolutely amazing during the Christmas season and all of the parks are so much fun to spend as much time in as possible. During the entire year, though, the cast members at the parks and resorts are working hard to make sure you have the most magical time possible. That’s why they are having this cast celebration event on Monday, November 5, 2018, and it’s why Magic Kingdom is closing at 4:30 p.m. to everyone else.