Olivia Culpo Flaunts Her Abs In Inspirational ‘Comeback’ Instagram Snap

Olivia Culpo has faced some setbacks recently, following her alleged breakup with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Danny Amendola. But she isn’t going to let the heartbreak stop her on her tracks.

The 26-year-old former Miss Universe took to her Instagram on Friday to share an inspirational message about rising above life’s hardships with a gorgeous photo of herself in which she appears to lift a humongous rock with her arms. In the snap, the brunette stunner is wearing mid-rise jeans paired with a white crop top that exposes her incredibly toned abs. Completing her look and matching her top, Culpo paired the outfit with white boots that peek out from her jeans.

The model is standing on some porous rocks and right under a giant one, which she is touching with her hands. Thanks to the deceiving perspective of the photo, Culpo appears to be sustaining the rock’s weight with her arms, which gives the photo the visual poetics that perfectly captures the message in her caption.

“The comeback is always stronger than the setback,” Culpo wrote in the post.

The photo she shared with her 3.4 million Instagram followers was liked more than 45,000 likes and more than 400 comments in under 30 minutes, with fans taking the opportunity to share their opinion regarding the controversial way in which Culpo’s relationship with Amendola ended.

“You were 2 good for him and glad u found out,” one Instagram user wrote, while another added, “This caption is everything.”

While it is unclear where the shot was taken, it was most likely set in Australia, where Culpo has been working on a photoshoot for the upcoming edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue Down Under for the past week, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

While Culpo was in Australia working, Amendola was photographed getting a bit too cozy with CBS reporter Bianca Peters on a beach in Miami, reported E! News, citing an insider. According to the insider, Culpo broke it off with the NFL player after the photos made rounds on the internet, which both upset and embarrassed her.

“She’s humiliated and p***ed off that he went behind her back like that. He was all over Bianca for everyone to see. She can’t believe he did that to her. It’s over,” an insider told Radar Online of the split.

This marks the second time the couple has split this year. The two appeared to be doing well after rekindling their relationship earlier this summer until Amendola was seen with Peters.