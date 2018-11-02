‘Kill All Jews!’ Graffiti On New York City Synagogue Leads ‘Broad City’ Star Ilana Glazer To Cancel Event

Comedian Ilana Glazer was set to host a political candidate's forum at a New York City synagogue when hateful graffiti was discovered throughout the temple.

Comedian and actress Ilana Glazer, best known as star of the Comedy Central series Broad City, was scheduled to host a political candidate’s discussion on Thursday at a synagogue in Brooklyn, New York. But just two hours before the event, anti-Semitic graffiti was discovered scrawled on doors and in locations throughout the temple, according to the New York Times, leading Glazer to cancel the discussion.

Among the slogans written in black felt marker, theNew York Post reported, was the phrase “Kill all Jews!”

The New York Daily News also reported that the graffiti included the phrases, “Die Jew rats, we are here!,” “Hitler,” and “Jews better be ready!”

The anti-Semitic graffiti was discovered just five days after a gunman in Pittsburgh, reportedly shouting “All Jews must die,” entered a synagogue during Saturday morning prayer services and killed 11 worshippers, as the Inquisitr has reported.

Due to security concerns following the anti-Semitic Pittsburgh massacre, Glazer canceled the event. She was set to discuss political issues with journalist Amy Goodman and two New York State Senate candidates, Andrew Gounardes and Jim Gaughran, according to the Post.

According to one attendee who posted an account of the incident on Facebook, Glazer addressed the crowd outside the synagogue, saying that “she didn’t feel comfortable ushering 200 people into the enclosed space.”

Glazer was interviewed on Friday by Goodman — on the journalist’s radio show Democracy Now! — explaining, “I can’t put these 200 people who came to listen in a safe space. I can’t put them in that danger.”

The Union Temple synagogue in Brooklyn, built in 1929, is home to the Murmrr Theatre, where the event was set to take place. The venue is also frequently used to host alternative-rock music concerts — with Jeff Tweedy, OCS, Cass McCombs, Kimbra, and Richard Reed Parry of the popular band Arcade Fire all scheduled for upcoming performances there, according to Pitchfork.

The incident was the second discovery of hateful graffiti in Brooklyn in just two days. Nazi swastikas and the racial epithet “n****r” were scrawled outside a private home in the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood on Wednesday, according to the New York Daily News.

New York City has recently seen “an increase in anti-Semitic hate crimes, particularly swastikas, on buildings in part of the city,” New York Place Department Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea told the local news site Gothamist. “In the last 28 days particularly, which is a little troublesome, we have seen an uptick.”