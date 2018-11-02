‘Kill All Jews!’ Graffiti On New York City Synagogue Leads ‘Broad City’ Star Ilana Glazer To Cancel Event

Comedian and actress Ilana Glazer, best known as star of the Comedy Central series Broad City, was scheduled to host a political candidate’s discussion on Thursday at a synagogue in Brooklyn, New York. But just two hours before the event, anti-Semitic graffiti was discovered scrawled on doors and in locations throughout the temple, according to the New York Times, leading Glazer to cancel the discussion.
Among the slogans written in black felt marker, theNew York Post reported, was the phrase “Kill all Jews!”
The New York Daily News also reported that the graffiti included the phrases, “Die Jew rats, we are here!,” “Hitler,” and “Jews better be ready!”
The anti-Semitic graffiti was discovered just five days after a gunman in Pittsburgh, reportedly shouting “All Jews must die,” entered a synagogue during Saturday morning prayer services and killed 11 worshippers, as the Inquisitr has reported.
Due to security concerns following the anti-Semitic Pittsburgh massacre, Glazer canceled the event. She was set to discuss political issues with journalist Amy Goodman and two New York State Senate candidates, Andrew Gounardes and Jim Gaughran, according to the Post.
According to one attendee who posted an account of the incident on Facebook, Glazer addressed the crowd outside the synagogue, saying that “she didn’t feel comfortable ushering 200 people into the enclosed space.”
My friends surprised me for my birthday tonight with tickets to see @ilanusglazer speak at @generatorcollective – a series of talks with activists and politicians about the importance of voting and humanizing politics. Unfortunately, after waiting for over an hour to enter the auditorium, we were notified that some emboldened bigot had covered the walls of the Jewish temple that was housing the event with anti-Semitic symbols and slurs. Organizers felt unsafe and uncomfortable carrying on with the event, and rightfully shut it down. THIS IS WHY WE NEED TO ELECT GOOD PEOPLE INTO OFFICE. This is why we gathered tonight. This is why we protest and demand real, direct action against acts of hate and violence. Thank you to the ever-badass @ilanusglazer and Amy Goodman of @democracynow for putting these kinds of events together and staying strong in the face of incredible intolerance. We will not be stopped or silenced. Your hate has no place in this country. ✊???? #VOTE
Glazer was interviewed on Friday by Goodman — on the journalist’s radio show Democracy Now! — explaining, “I can’t put these 200 people who came to listen in a safe space. I can’t put them in that danger.”
The Union Temple synagogue in Brooklyn, built in 1929, is home to the Murmrr Theatre, where the event was set to take place. The venue is also frequently used to host alternative-rock music concerts — with Jeff Tweedy, OCS, Cass McCombs, Kimbra, and Richard Reed Parry of the popular band Arcade Fire all scheduled for upcoming performances there, according to Pitchfork.
The incident was the second discovery of hateful graffiti in Brooklyn in just two days. Nazi swastikas and the racial epithet “n****r” were scrawled outside a private home in the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood on Wednesday, according to the New York Daily News.
New York City has recently seen “an increase in anti-Semitic hate crimes, particularly swastikas, on buildings in part of the city,” New York Place Department Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea told the local news site Gothamist. “In the last 28 days particularly, which is a little troublesome, we have seen an uptick.”