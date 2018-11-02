Halle Berry Sports Belly-Revealing See-Through Crop Top As She Kicks Off Fitness Friday

Actress Halle Berry makes fitness an integral part of her daily life, and it shows. The 52-year-old defies her age as she maintains a sculpted, toned body and youthful skin. Every Friday, Berry shares her top workout and diet tips while discussing other topics relevant to health and fitness.

For this week’s “Fitness Friday,” the Monster’s Ball star posted a sexy snap of herself wearing white-banded boxing shorts and a tiny white crop top revealing her braless chest. As she stretches one arm up, her followers get a peek of her tight abdomen and tiny waist. Her curly dark hair is left down around her face, and she paired the outfit with a simple gold necklace.

The fitness star captioned the photo, “Kicking off #FitnessFriday with a proper flashback and a spankin new episode of #PHITtalks!! This week, Peter and I talk body fat loss for beginners, daily vitamins, low-carb fiber intake, and how to combat pesky bloating.”

Many of Berry’s followers watch her fitness series, consistently commenting on how much of an inspiration and a motivation that she is for them. Among the comments calling her “absolutely stunning” and “gorgeous” on her most recent photo were, “What an amazing inspiration you are. Thank you @halleberry,” and “Wow just wow you are so beautiful muuuuuuuuuuch love always and forever Queen Halle.”

According to Prevention, the actress’s trainer — Peter Lee Thomas — revealed that Halle works out seven days a week, and has the body of a 25-year-old. Their workouts include a combination of yoga, boxing, cardio, and weights. Thomas has added that Berry is so fit that she could “easily transition” into becoming a professional athlete if she desired.

“She’s also not afraid to experiment and explore and take risks when it comes to fitness because she understands that in order for there to be potential growth and change, she’s going to have to do things that are commonly difficult to do.”

The fitness guru has outlined a number of her most trusted tips on her Instagram page. Among her best-kept secrets for staying healthy, youthful, and strong are always remembering to stretch, not being afraid to push yourself out of your comfort zone, meditating every day, letting go of negative thoughts, and having fun with your workout.

The Oscar winner explained in one Instagram post how best to get over the initial hump of starting a workout routine.