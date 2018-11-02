Tennis Star Eugenie Bouchard Posts Seductive In-Bed Selfie On Instagram To Proclaim Her Love For Halloween

Some of the hottest Halloween pictures on Instagram didn't even feature a costume.

Whether you know her as Eugenie Bouchard or by her nickname of “Genie,” you can’t help but admit that she is one of the most beautiful women in the world. The tennis star is great on the court and can hold her own with the world’s best, but her social media skills are also at the top of their game. Yes, she did partake in Halloween and participated in delightful costume, but her seductive selfie on Instagram may have been the center of attention for her fans and followers most recently.

The 24-year-old tennis star may be even more well-known for her appearances in the swimsuit issues from Sports Illustrated, and it isn’t difficult to understand why. Unfortunately, her rankings in the world of professional tennis have dropped a bit in the last year, but she remains competitive on the court regardless.

Her Instagram has a motivated and numerous cadre of more than 1.8 million fans, and she posts very regularly to satiate the desires of her admirers. For Halloween, she dressed up as Kanye West in hilarious fashion — and also costumed herself as a NASA employee to show that she has brains to go with her natural beauty.

While those pictures have brought in a lot of attention, Express pointed out that it was a sexy selfie which has been bringing in even more likes and comments. Bouchard posted the selfie to explain why she loves Halloween so much, and her fans couldn’t get enough of it.

Upon arriving in New York a couple of days ago, Genie Bouchard loved seeing everyone dressed up in costumes and partying around the streets. She said that it was one of the big reasons that she loves Halloween so much.

While there were a lot of fans who agreed with the tennis-playing beauty, they also couldn’t help but gush over her photo. She appears to be laying down in a bed somewhere, and is staring seductively right into the camera for all those who follow her on Instagram.

Even though it was Halloween, she went with the natural look –eschewing any notable makeup in this particular Instagram photo. Fans commented on the look, calling her a supermodel, gorgeous, with one even saying that she is “just absolutely beautiful, period.”

Just because she went without makeup for this seductive selfie doesn’t mean that she wasn’t having fun for Halloween. Bouchard also joined up with a host of friends to pose as a bag of Skittles.

Eugenie Bouchard is currently ranked 88th in the world according to the WTA rankings, but she hasn’t let it phase her.

The young Canadian is still having fun with her friends, and loved Halloween so much this year that she posted a seductive, sexy selfie to let everyone know as much. Little did she realize that her non-costume pic would get more attention than the one of her dressed up.