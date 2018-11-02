Farrah Abraham Shocks Fans By Dropping Out Of Celebrity Boxing Match

Farrah Abraham has been training hard for her upcoming celebrity boxing match against Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander for months. However, it looks like the fight is off.

According to a November 2 report by Radar Online, Farrah Abraham has shockingly decided to drop out of the event and has been deemed difficult to work with after allegedly making some diva demands from the fight’s organizers.

“She wanted 30 rooms, flights for six people, she was very demanding and difficult to work with,” a source told the outlet of the former Teen Mom OG star’s behavior.

However, Abraham’s mother, Debra Danielson, who confirmed that her daughter dropped out of the match, says that it was the fight’s organizers who didn’t deliver on their promises to the reality TV star.

“We were all planning on getting together up there and watch the match,” Debra revealed, adding that the event’s coordinators did not plan travel or accommodations for anyone, including Farrah.

“It’s ridiculous. They didn’t deliver what they said they would. We’re used to being treated properly. Right now no one is showing up on our side. If Farrah doesn’t show up, there is no fight,” Debra continued.

Danielson went on to claim that Farrah Abraham can’t be sued for not showing up to the fight, which is supposed to take place next weekend at Atlantic City’s Showboat hotel, because the organizers didn’t live up to their end of the deal.

The ex-Teen Mom OG star was scheduled to fight former Flavor of Love star Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander in the name of charity, and had been posting on social media hyping up the fight and showing off her newly toned body from hours of training for the match.

A rep for the event didn’t reveal whether or not Abraham had quit the fight, but he did claim that if Farrah doesn’t go through with the match, she can be “sued for millions,” because she is “on contract” and an “equity partner.” The rep added that Abraham would likely be sued, and then replaced so that the fight could go on if she decided not to show up to the event.

In addition to Farrah Abraham and Nicole Alexander appearing at the event, Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin and Mob Wives star Marissa Jade were set to be the commentators, while Drita D’Avanzo, who has had major beef with Abraham in the past, was in talks to join the event as a referee or commentator as well.

Farrah Abraham has yet to comment on the news that she’s dropped out of the celebrity boxing match.