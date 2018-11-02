‘The View’ Adds Controversial Co-Host To Hot Topics Table

The View has added a new co-host to the Hot Topics table, shaking up the panel with the addition of a popular and controversial commentator, who was originally slated to take the spot now occupied by Abby Huntsman.

Variety has reported that the series has added Republican strategist Ana Navarro as a guest co-host one day a week.

The show has always had one guest co-host for Fridays, to keep the panel at five when Whoopi Goldberg is out as the moderator for the last live show of the week. The last person to fill that seat was former GMA Weekend anchor Paula Faris, who departed the series this past summer.

Navarro will fill in on The View every Friday, rounding out the Season 22 panel of Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin, and Abby Huntsman.

Variety reported that Navarro had been in talks to join the series as a full-time co-host in the fall.

Those reported negotiations fell apart due to salary demands, alleges Variety.

Although she will be working on The View, Navarro will continue as a contributor on CNN, where she gives political commentary.

Variety noted that Navarro identifies as a Republican, but has been hyper-critical of President Donald Trump’s policies. She has also revealed she voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

Fans were thrilled about the addition of Navarro to the cast and took to Twitter to express their own “views,” many of which are direct hits against Navarro’s fellow Republican, Meghan McCain. In fact, both McCain and Navarro have verbally sparred during Navarro’s time on the series.

It was just this past January when McCain and Navarro clashed on the series over who would be to blame for the intended government shutdown. “It is not intellectually honest to sit here and say this is completely Trump’s fault,” McCain said of the situation.

“I understand that DACA is a very emotional issue at this point, but most Republicans are on my side on this one, Ana, and it’s really difficult for me to understand sometimes why you still consider yourself a Republican,” McCain continued.

Navarro countered as reported by The Washington Examiner, “Because I’m a Hispanic immigrant Latina. I came here through no decision of my own. … Had my parents not had visas, had my parents not had the resources to hire lawyers, I would be a DREAM Act kid, too. That’s why this is personal.”

Ironically enough, Navarro is a Republican strategist who worked on John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign.

I respect, love, enjoy, appreciate @AnnaNavarroM, and I am not a conservative. Unlike @MeghanMcCain Anna thinks, listens, and respects opposing opinions without rolling her eyes, yelling in soprano or over talking her co-hosts. Watch & learn Meghan! #takenotesforconstantreview — Harriet Wiggs (@sexyherwiggs) November 2, 2018

Finally!!! Now I’ll start recording the View, on Fridays. I can only tolerate just so much of Meghan McCain…but I like Abby Huntsman! — Donna Marie (@mommadunks) November 2, 2018

“I’m happy to announce that Ana will be joining us on Fridays at the table from now on, so that’s a treat for us,” co-host Joy Behar said to open the show on Friday.

Navarro’s addition to the popular ABC daytime talk show reflects the program’s political and cultural clout. She announced her new position on The View during today’s taping of the show.

The View airs live weekdays on ABC.