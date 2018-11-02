Kourtney Kardashian Busts Out Of Barely-There Lingerie In Sexy New Photo

Kourtney Kardashian took to social media on Friday to remind her fans just how amazing she looked in her Halloween costume — and her followers couldn’t stop talking about the sexy snapshot.

Kourtney Kardashian posted a racy photo of herself to her Instagram account to kick off the weekend. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen wearing skimpy lingerie, which included white underwear, a matching sheer lace bra, and a corset. All of these articles of clothing were chosen to show off the mother-of-three’s toned arms and legs, tiny waist, and ample cleavage.

Kourtney and all of her sisters — Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie — wore group costumes for Halloween this year. The Kardashian and Jenner clan members dressed up as Victoria’s Secret Angels and donned very revealing lingerie — as well as angel wings — in order to celebrate the spooky holiday.

In addition, the sisters created their own runway. Each woman walked the catwalk while a photographer took photos of them. Kourtney, the shortest of all of her sisters, later thanked Victoria’s Secret for letting her be the first ever 5 foot, 1 inch angel.

The sisters then headed out to a Halloween party in Hollywood, looking very much in sync in their teeny tiny costumes that left very little to the imagination.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian didn’t have a date for the Halloween bash, as she and all of her sisters seemingly went stag to the party.

However, sources have previously revealed that the oldest Kardashian sibling may be feeling a bit lonely after ending things with Younes Bendjima — and having her fling with Luka Sabbat fizzle out.

Kardashian is allegedly getting a bit jealous of her baby daddy, Scott Disick — particularly his relationship with his girlfriend, Sofia Richie. It seems that Kourtney misses having a partner to enjoy the world with.

“Kourtney is getting a tad lonely and a bit jealous of Scott and Sofia. While she loves dating guys and not being tied down, she also is starting to miss having a boyfriend too. She enjoyed traveling the world with Younes, they had a lot of fun together, and Kourtney misses that. Watching Scott and Sofia looking so happy together, having fun and traveling makes her a bit envious of their relationship. Kourtney misses having a lover and wants that again too,” a source previously told Hollywood Life.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s personal life, as well as her relationships with her famous sisters, as Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!.