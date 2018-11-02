Ashley Graham Shares Sexy Teasers From Dream Photo Shoot

Model Ashley Graham has had quite the week. She celebrated her birthday a few days ago and now she is sharing sneak peeks from what she has said was her dream shoot. Graham shared some stunning shots from the shoot via her Instagram and her fans cannot wait to see the full spread.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Ashley Graham just turned 31-years-old and she got well wishes from people all around the world. Ashley’s fans were embracing some of her sexiest looks from past modeling gigs and she was resharing them via her Instagram Stories.

To celebrate her birthday, Ashley headed out for some karaoke with friends and she did her best Jennifer Lopez impersonation. She had on tight white jeans, a white crop top, and a white bandana and People points out that this look was a tribute to J.Lo’s look from the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.

Now, Graham is sharing some new sultry photos via her Instagram page and she reveals that these are from a dream shoot she recently did for Vogue Paris. The shoot took place in the exotic Mediterranean locale of Corsica and had some creative twists on the standard sexy fashion-related photography set-up.

In the first picture Graham shared, she appears to be wearing Marina Rinaldi and her voluptuous curves are on full display. She’s got on a very serious look, however, and she’s carrying a hoe as she appears ready for hard work of some sort.

In the second photo that Ashley posted on Instagram, she teases that she went back to her Nebraska roots for this one. It is quite the shot, with Graham’s bust truly overflowing from the tight corseted dress she’s wearing as she is surrounded by hay.

Another photo showed the model wearing Dior as she stood in the water looking sultry and the photographer shared quite a few additional pictures from the shoot via his page. Photographer Lachlan Bailey likened Graham to a modern-day Sophia Loren in the shots, and some fans said the same.

Bailey went on to share some insider scoop on the shoot, which was done over the course of two days. He says Graham was all-in for whatever he wanted from her, so he had her up at 4 a.m. to herd goats, feed chickens, and tackle a handful of other tasks. He said she totally nailed it, managing to make all of these mundane tasks seem chic and sexy.

These Vogue Paris sneak peeks were a bit hit with Ashley Graham’s fans, who loved the theme and styling that showed her in such an unusual light. The model’s career is certainly on fire at the moment and her fans will be anxious to check out the full spread from this dream photo shoot.