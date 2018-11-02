Gwyneth Paltrow Shows Off First Photos From Wedding To Brad Falchuk

After over a month of anticipation from fans of the actress, Gwyneth Paltrow has shared photos of her highly anticipated wedding to producer Brad Falchuk. The nuptials took place in the back yard of her home in East Hampton, New York, on September 29.

According to People, the couple shared details of the romantic day on Paltrow’s lifestyle website Goop — along with a gallery full of photos for her fans to enjoy.

The first photo that she released showed the newly married couple walking hand-in-hand back up the aisle, smiling as their 70 closest friends and family members threw leaves and petals at them. The images also gave members of the public their first glimpse at Paltrow’s dress. She had entrusted fashion house Valentino to create a custom wedding gown for her special day.

The lace gown featured delicate cap sleeves, a keyhole back, and an illusion neckline — and was created from head to toe with a floral lace pattern. The bride also wore a long veil in her naturally straight hair. She also decided to err on the side of modesty when it came to her makeup, creating a simple, soft glow on her face for the big day.

Falchuk opted for a grey suit for the occasion, adding a white shirt and a black tie to the look.

Paltrow later changed into a short Stella McCartney jumpsuit for the reception, giving her the freedom to dance the night away with her new husband and old friends.

Apple Martin, the actress’s 14-year-old daughter with ex-husband Chris Martin, served as a bridesmaid for the big day, along with Falchuk’s daughter, Isabella. Both girls wore white strapless Monique Lhuillier dresses with asymmetrical skirts, and left their hair loose as well.

The couple started their celebrations with an intimate rehearsal dinner on Friday night — held at the home of close friend Jerry Seinfeld. After their private ceremony, Paltrow and Falchuk jetted off to Umbria and Paris for a short honeymoon. Afterwards, the actress traveled to London for the opening of her first international store.

Paltrow and Falchuk shared their engagement news back in January of this year, in Paltrow’s Goop Magazine. At the time, they had been dating for over three years already. They later celebrated their engagement with a black tie affair that featured an “old Hollywood” theme. Paltrow chose a specially selected burgundy dress for the occasion, while Falchuk wore a white Tom Ford tuxedo and a black bow tie to the party.