Celebrate ‘Mickey’s 90th Spectacular’ This Sunday Night With Two-Hour Special On ABC – Start Time, Details

It's the birthday month of Mickey Mouse and you can start it off in a big way this weekend.

Later this month, Mickey Mouse will celebrate a birthday that everyone would be happy to reach as the top mouse will turn 90-years-old. As has become something of the norm in this day and age, he is also looking to celebrate his “birthday month.” Everything is going to kick off this Sunday night for Mickey’s 90th Spectacular when the TV special airs on ABC and here is everything you need to know.

Anyone and everyone loves Mickey Mouse and will want to celebrate his birthday in style, but they need to know how to do it. It was back in the summer that the Disney Parks Blog first revealed that there would be this huge special, but there weren’t a lot of details given about it.

Here are the things you need to know to watch Mickey’s 90th Spectacular:

Date : Sunday, November 4, 2018

: Sunday, November 4, 2018 Time : 8:00 p.m. EST

: 8:00 p.m. EST Channel : ABC

: ABC Streaming: ABC app (iOS and Android), AppleTV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV

The event is going to take place from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, and it will truly be a star-studded event. There will be celebrities there as well as musical performances to go along with never-before-seen short films and tributes to the “mouse” himself.

It’s obvious that Mickey Mouse is one of the biggest stars in the world and that will always bring out the celebrities for such a big event. Here are just some of the big names and musical performers that will be on hand for Mickey’s 90th Spectacular.

Meghan Trainor

NCT 127

Leslie Odom Jr.

Josh Groban

Kristen Bell, Josh Gad

Sage Steele

Sarah Hyland

Sylar Astin

Kelsa Ballerini

Sofia Carson

Zac Brown Band

Tori Kelly

Luis Fonsi

Anna Camp

Miles Brown

Wendy McLendon-Covey

All the stars and magical moments from Mickey's 90th Spectacular, coming soon to @ABCNetwork! https://t.co/NjV9w4xkK3 #Mickey90 pic.twitter.com/73HpX5jHXB — Oh My Disney (@OhMyDisney) October 30, 2018

It was on November 18, 1928, that Mickey Mouse made his official big-screen debut in Steamboat Willie, but we can’t forget that was the first appearance of Minnie Mouse as well. We all know she will be there on Sunday for the big special as well.

For those who want to celebrate the birthday of Mickey Mouse for an even longer length of time, well, you’re in luck. Some of the Disney Parks around the world, as well as the Disney Cruise Line, will honor Mickey with limited time celebrations throughout most of 2019.

You now have all of the information needed to enjoy Mickey’s 90th Spectacular when it airs this Sunday night on ABC. Watch the musical performances. Revel in the tributes shown to one of the greatest stars in Hollywood. Don’t worry, though, as Disney is going to give fans the chance to honor Mickey Mouse for almost his entire birthday year.