Greg Carlson, Who Is Included In FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Spotted In South Carolina

A sexual assault suspect who is included in FBI’s list of 10 Most Wanted Fugitives was spotted in South Carolina.

Fox Carolina reported that about two weeks ago, the FBI received information of a confirmed sighting of 46-year-old Greg Alyn Carlson in the Mount Pleasant area of South Carolina.

Carlson was accused of sexually assaulting a woman and striking her head with a gun during a burglary that occurred on July 13, 2017, in West Los Angeles. He was arrested by Los Angeles police two months later.

He was charged with burglary, assault with intent to commit rape, and assault with a deadly weapon, but was released on bond.

He then traveled to Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, where he has ties. The FBI, however, said that he likely left the state with a large amount of cash, a stolen handgun, and a rental car.

He was seen in Hoover, Alabama in November 2017 where he led police on a high-speed pursuit. He was also seen in Daytona Beach in Florida later that month.

Investigators have reason to believe that Carlson could be in South Carolina this time, but they do not rule out the possibility that he has now traveled to other states or may have already crossed the United States border.

Carlson was seen in a white, four-door, 2017 Hyundai Accent rental car with South Carolina license plate NKI-770 that he has driven on previous occasions he was sighted. Investigators said that he possibly stole the license plate from another vehicle.

He could be dangerous since he possibly has in his possession a stolen pistol.

Investigators have not located Carlson yet despite conducting investigations in the area. The FBI now offers a reward of up to $100,000 in exchange for information that can lead to his arrest.

Carlson has had prior arrests. Based on further investigation, the detectives said that Carlson is also likely responsible for other sexual assaults.

“While the FBI publicizes hundreds of fugitives at any given time, the list of Ten Most Wanted Fugitives is reserved for a select few who need to be taken off the streets based on their horrible crimes and where widespread publicity can play an important role,” Paul Delacourt, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, said in a statement.