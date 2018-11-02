‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Rex & Sarah’s Engagement Party Takes A Shocking Turn

The latest Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that there will be no lack of drama in Salem to close out the week. Friday will reportedly bring some big scenes for some fan-favorite characters.

According to a recent report by She Knows Soaps, the spoilers suggest that Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) will drop a huge bombshell at the engagement party of Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) and Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey). As many fans know, Chloe has been suspicious of the activity going on between Mimi Lockhart (Farah Fath) and her mother Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans).

The duo has been lying to everyone in Salem and trying to pass off Mimi’s daughter as the daughter of Bonnie and Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo). The plan was created in order to keep Bonnie out of jail for impersonating Adrienne Kiriakis (also Evans) while Adrienne was locked away in prison in Bonnie’s place. However, the little girl isn’t who the Lockhart women claim she is.

In fact, Mimi is the baby girl’s mother, and her father is none other than Mimi’s former flame, Rex Brady. Days of our Lives fans will remember that Mimi and Rex were hot and heavy back in their younger years. However, Rex dumped Mimi and fled Salem after learning that she had been pregnant with their child and had an abortion behind his back. Mimi soon left Salem as well, but it seems she and Rex met up by chance one night and conceived a child.

Mimi confessed everything to Belle Black Brady (Martha Madison), and even revealed that she had called Rex to tell him about the pregnancy, but he had revealed he was engaged so she decided not to ruin his life. Now, Chloe will finally find out that the baby doesn’t belong to Bonnie and Lucas, but that Mimi and Rex are her parents, which will really put a damper on Rex and Sarah’s engagement party.

In addition, Days of our Lives viewers will watch as Belle and her sister, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) finally make amends. The sisters have never had the strongest relationship, but things went from bad to worse when everyone believed Sami had shot their mother, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), on her wedding day. Things have seen calmed down, and it seems like it’s time for Belle and Sami to put their differences in the past and move on.

