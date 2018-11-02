Selena Gomez Launches Coach Holiday Campaign

The star appears alongside a few adorable guests.

Popular handbag, accessory, and clothing line Coach is ready for the gift-giving season.

The designer brand launched its holiday campaign, “Lights, Camera, Holiday” today featuring pop star Selena Gomez, starring alongside a few special guests.

In the adorable short film, which E! News reported was created and directed by Henry and Rel of Supermarché, the “Back to You” singer, alongside an animated frog, owl, pig, and fox, audition for the Coach holiday window display. When asked if she has what it takes, Selena, who is the global face of womenswear for the brand, responds that she “can stand still so good,” and provides a number of reasons–and poses–to why she would be a great model for the display.

The campaign is set in New York City and has an air of nostalgia to it, capturing the “magic of the city when it’s time to shop for the holidays and the best winter fashion.” Selena dresses completely on brand for her audition, wearing leather pants, a sheer turtleneck, and a long, suede cognac brown trench coat.

Several of the brand’s new bags can also be seen in the campaign, which are placed next to each window display hopeful.

“Lights, Camera, Holiday” is part of a series promoting the brand’s new collection of accessories and “ready-to-wear,” which has been released just in time for the holiday season.

The collection features a selection of bags, such as the Parker bag Selena wears in the brand’s print advertisement. The line features several ’70s-inspired designs, including flare denim pants and outerwear with fringe detail.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the luxury handbag company chose to continue with it’s “Lights, Camera, Holiday” campaign featuring Selena despite her recently seeking treatment for mental health issues. The “Taki Taki” singer was experiencing panic attacks due to stress and health issues from her kidney transplant. According to a source, Selena was also penned to shoot more for the brand’s spring campaign, but it had to be put on hold, Page Six reported.

Coach recently signed on Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan as the global face of their menswear line, GQ reported.

“Michael is cool and authentic, and he really embodies the Coach guy,” the label’s creative director Stuart Vevers said in a press release. “I’ve had the chance to get to know Michael over the last couple of years. He always looks great in Coach, so it felt really natural to build our relationship.”

Coach’s full-length “Lights, Camera, Holiday” campaign featuring Selena Gomez can be viewed on their YouTube account.